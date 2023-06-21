Rent must be reduced when 'uninhabitability' is established, tribunal says

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

An Auckland landlord who claimed his flood-damaged property was fully inhabitable, and took photos of a tenant while he was sleeping to prove it, has been ordered to pay several thousand dollars to the tenants.

The two-storey North Shore rental was hit by the Auckland floods in January, and floor coverings, cabinetry and wall linings in the downstairs area, which had two bedrooms in it, had to be removed.

The tenants, Chris Yoo and Jung Yun Choi, were unable to use the downstairs area, and had to move their possessions upstairs.

They said it meant the premises were uninhabitable, and their rent should be reduced by 50%.

But landlord Kerry Houghton claimed the affected area was habitable at times, and then not at others, such as when the strip out occurred.

His claim was based on an occasion when he saw one of the tenants sleeping in a downstairs bedroom, and he produced a photo of the sleeping tenant as evidence.

He also said that once driers had been used the damaged area was about 80% dry, but by the time the dispute went to the Tenancy Tribunal, the repair work had not been completed.

Under tenancy law, when a rental property is partially destroyed, or so seriously damaged as to be uninhabitable, the rent should be reduced accordingly.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rent has to be reduced on rental properties left fully, or partially, uninhabitable by events, such as the Auckland floods.

Tribunal adjudicator J Greene said the issue was whether the property, or part of it, was uninhabitable, and, if so, by what amount the rent should be reduced.

But it was never appropriate for a landlord to take a photo of a tenant sleeping, and Houghton risked an additional exemplary damage payment for that action alone, Greene said.

“The fact that a tenant might sleep in a room did not make the property habitable.

“A finding of uninhabitability is not equivalent to say a regulatory authority ‘red stickering’ a property which means that access is not permitted.”

Greene found the evidence showed the downstairs storey of the property was uninhabitable after the flooding, and continued to be so, and had to be vacated.

While some downstairs space might have become habitable, the area had to be looked at as a whole, and the tenants were reasonably concerned about contamination from the water that had flowed through the whole area, Greene said.

“When uninhabitability is established, the rent must abate. There is no formula for this… Here, the tenants were fortunate in that the upstairs area was unaffected.”

Taking into account relevant case law following the Christchurch earthquakes, Greene found the rent should be reduced by 10% from the date of the floods until the end of the tenancy.

But the tenants also claimed the landlord had breached tenancy law by not installing smoke alarms, and not providing a source of heating.

Greene found these allegations were proved to be true, and that Houghton had, unlawfully, not complied with the relevant standards.

Houghton was ordered to pay the tenants $2500 in exemplary damages for these breaches, and a rent refund of $900 due to the flood-related “uninhabitability” of the downstairs storey.

In anothe rtribunal ruling, the adjudicator found in favour of some tenants, whose names were suppressed, who ended their tenancy because flooding left their rental unfit to live in.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Red or yellow stickering is not an assessment of the general habitability of buildings, the Tenancy Tribunal says.

They said there was sewage overflow into the property, that the stench was unbearable, and that fuzzy mould and mushrooms grew through the floor after the carpet was removed.

Many of the rooms could not be used, and they were worried about their health. After consulting with Tenancy Services they gave two days notice and moved out.

But Baseden Property Management, acting for the landlord, said it did not agree with the tenants “abandoning” the house as it was not red or yellow stickered by the council.

The company considered the property fit for continued tenancy, and the tenants still responsible for the rent.

Tribunal adjudicator J.R Smith said the council red or yellow-stickering the premises was somewhat irrelevant as that process was not an assessment of the general habitability of buildings.

Smith accepted the tenants' evidence, and said the obvious mould and mushrooms growing through the floor posed a serious risk to health.

“I find that the damage caused by the flooding in this case was so serious as to make the premises uninhabitable.

“It was not reasonable to expect the tenants to remain in a property with the smell of sewage and serious mould and mildew, nor to expect them to pay rent for premises they could not inhabit.”

That meant the tenants were within their rights to terminate the tenancy with two days’ notice, Smith found.

The Insurance Council said councils’ rapid building assessment process resulted in some properties being declared unsafe, and often, uninhabitable, and the findings of that process took precedence over any other.

Insurers also had guidelines around whether it was possible to stay in a property because of its condition, as a result of a weather event and during any repairs, a council spokesperson said.

“But policy wordings differ between insurers, and the reasons for why a particular property might not be suitable to live in also differ.”

It meant that whether a property was habitable, or not, was assessed on a situation by situation basis, he said.