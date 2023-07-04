By the numbers: The mortgage refixing bomb

Reserve Bank questioned at Finance and Expenditure Committee as home loan stress testing rates come under the spotlight.

Many households will be hit hard when they have to refix their mortgages from low rates to much higher ones this year, commentators say.

New Zealanders like to fix their mortgages for one or two year terms, and that means there are lots of people whose Covid-era record low rate deals are about to end.

Those households will have to pay significantly more in mortgage repayments at a time when the cost of living is already up.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis recently described the situation as a “mortgage bomb”, and economists are watching closely.

But how many households might be affected by a "mortgage bomb", and to what extent? We break down the numbers to find out.

25.4%

Around this proportion of households do not make mortgage payments, according to the 2018 census, and probably don’t have a home loan.

The census also put the homeownership rate at 64.5%, and renting households at 35.5%. Once all figures are taken into account, around 33.1% of households have a mortgage.

STUFF/Stuff Mortgage rates have climbed from the 2% range up to the 7% range over the last two years.

1.26 million

There are nearly that many home loans across 1.09 million customers, according to the NZ Banking Association’s latest retail banking insights.

7.18%

That is what the standard one-year fixed mortgage rate was in May, according to the Reserve Bank.

Currently, across the big five banks (ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank and Westpac) one-year fixed rates range from the 6.89% special rate at Kiwibank, up to the 7.89% standard rate at Kiwibank.

3.17%

That is what the Reserve Bank says the one-year standard rate was back in June 2021. It was the lowest one-year fixed rate recorded by the bank’s rates tracker, which goes back to the start of 2005.

But there were lower one-year rates than that on offer at the time. Kiwibank was offering 2.19%, for example.

10%

Around 10% of mortgages are on floating rates. Despite this, the floating rate is often referenced when people talk about rates, and floating rates are higher than fixed rates.

The average floating rate hit a high of 20.5% in July 1987, and more recently it has been near 11% in times of inflation fighting, economist Tony Alexander says.

The Reserve Bank put the standard floating rate at 8.37% in May.

50.4%

That is the proportion of mortgages that Reserve Bank figures indicate are due for refixing over the next 12 months, according to CoreLogic.

But that figure does not tell you when the loan originated, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

“We don’t know what share of the 50.4% originated 23 months ago and was fixed for 24 months so is due in a month, or fixed one month ago for 12 months so is due in 11 months.”

A large proportion of people may have already refixed at a higher rate, and now have to refix at a higher rate again, he says.

“But not everyone will be coming off super-low rates on to much higher rates all at once. Some will go from 4% to 6%, rather than from 2% to 6%.”

35%

Not all the big five banks would provide figures on how many of their customers are due to refix over coming months.

But an ANZ spokesperson said about 35% of its customers currently have rates lower than 4%, and about 55% of those customers are rolling off those lower rates this year.

“Many customers took the opportunity to pay down debt while interest rates were low, and a third are ahead on their loans by six months or more.”

Westpac general manager consumer banking and wealth Mike Norfolk said about 18% of its home loans rolled off their fixed rates between January and May.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Many mortgage holders are due to refix their loans for higher rates this year.

Around 12% of home loans were due to roll off a fixed rate of less than 4% in the six months to November this year, he said.

An ASB spokesperson said a significant number of customers had refixed on to higher rates over the last 18 months.

“Many customers have split their lending across multiple fixed-rate payments, and remain relatively insulated from rising rates at this stage.”

A third of customers were now paying interest at rates close to what the bank expected would be the market peak, she said.

$15,600

That’s how much more $500,000 of mortgage debt could cost to repay annually if refixing from a very low rate.

Goodall says the current average fixed mortgage rate across the stock of loans is 4.63%, but some may have fixed two years ago at about 2.6%, while others may have fixed a year ago at around 5.1%.

The fortnightly mortgage repayment for every $100,000 of debt at 2.6% is $186, or roughly $4841 per year, he says.

“The average one-year rate from the five big banks today is 6.9%, so someone re-fixing $100,000 of debt from 2.6% to 6.9% will see their repayments jump by $120 a fortnight or $3136 a year.”

For a $500,000 loan that is an increase of over $15,600 more a year.

But if somebody was refixing $500,000 worth of debt from 4.63% they would be looking at about $8722 more a year, or from 5.1% it would be about $6991 more.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Re-fixing mortgage rates from 2.6% to 6.9% will mean thousands more in repayments, CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall says.

25%

In May's Financial Stability Report, the Reserve Bank found a quarter of current mortgage lending originated in 2021, and about a fifth of it belonged to first-home buyers.

It is these buyers who are likely to be hit hardest, because they bought when prices were highest, and rates were lowest.

Refixing at much higher rates means their repayments will increase significantly, and some will have been stress-tested at lower levels than they will now have to pay.

1.32%

Home loan arrears rose to 1.32% in May, the highest level since March 2020, according to credit reporting company Centrix. The arrears figure was 1.27% in April.

There are now 19,500 mortgage accounts past due, and that is a 34% year-on-year increase as more consumers face the challenges of rising interest rates and the current economic climate, Centrix says.

0.5%

BNZ general manager consumer lending Martin Elliott says the bankis not seeing a notable increase in customers asking for additional assistance or getting into arrears.

“This can be seen in our 90-day arrears which is very low at less than half of 1%.”

Most customers are in good financial shape, with many ahead on their mortgage repayments, because when rates were low they paid down their loans at a faster rate instead of reducing payments.

“Now that interest rates have come back up, those customers have built in a buffer which is helping them manage their mortgage payments.’

ASB’s spokesperson said it was a challenging time for many with home loans, but the number of customers needing financial support was low, well below global financial crisis and Covid levels.

Kiwibank general manager lending Nicole Pervan said it had very low levels of customers applying for hardship status.

To date, most households had been able to adjust payments to meet the new rates and stay on track to repay their loans as scheduled, she said.

“But we are getting feedback indicating how challenging that will be given other cost increases customers are facing currently.”

All five big banks were aware some customers were finding the economic climate tough, and said they had processes in place to support those struggling with home loans.

They encouraged customers having problems to get in touch to work through the options available.

5.5%

That’s where the official cash rate (OCR), which influences the rates that banks charge their customers, is now sitting.

When Covid hit, the Reserve Bank slashed the OCR to 0.25%, and rates fell to record lows. It has now been hiked 12 times as the bank tries to rein in inflation, and rates have followed it up.

But with the last hike in May, the Reserve Bank indicated it had reached the peak of the hiking cycle, and that means rates are expected to peak at around current levels.

9.9%

Rates have been higher before. The Reserve Bank’s rates tracker indicates the highest average one-year fixed rate was 9.9%, in March 2008.

The Reserve Bank puts the average one-year rate over the last five years at 4.85%, but Westpac economists recently said rates were now sitting at around the averages seen through the past decade.