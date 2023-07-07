'How brave are you?' Yellow stickered West Auckland home up for sale

The house on Victory Rd in West Auckland's Laingholm has a slip on part of the property.

A four-bedroom home with “stunning views” of Auckland is up for sale – the only catch – a large landslide compromising part of the home and outdoor space.

The property is in Laingholm, West Auckland, an area which was impacted by landslides and flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.

The TradeMe listing for the property noted a “significant” Earthquake Commission (EQC) claim had been settled by the current owners but they needed to “move on” before the work was done.

The home had been yellow stickered at the end of January, according to a LIM report, which meant there is restricted entry to part of the building due to moderate damage and the owner would need to have repairs or further inspections completed by a qualified tradesperson.

Originally the listing had been titled “how brave are you?” and featured the line “don’t let this stunning ridge-top property with spectacular views slip away...literally”.

The line was later taken out of the description, as was the mention of the yellow sticker, and it was instead titled “stunning views at a discounted $$”.

Joanna Pidgeon, property lawyer and director at Pidgeon Judd Law, confirmed a yellow or red sticker on a home had to be disclosed to prospective buyers along with any EQC claims that had been lodged.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Drone video shows the damage and cliff erosion around Colwill Rd, Massey, after Auckland's worst rainfall on record.

”In this case it sounds as though the current owners made the claim, received the money but weren’t up to carrying out the repairs needed.

“Anyone buying it would need to factor the yellow sticker into the price they pay.”

While Pidgeon noted a property like this “definitely wasn’t for first home-buyer’s” someone who had the cash or finance to carry out the work could buy it.

“The purchaser would be taking on a risk which would be reflected in the price, but this property does have a beautiful view.

“They’re going to need a lot of equity, but once the work is finished it would be a beautiful location.”

According to CoreLogic’s Property Value website, the property was last sold for $722,500 in 2016.

It now had an estimated value of between $1m to $1.1m, according to CoreLogic.

Pidgeon said she expected there would be more homes with yellow or red stickers on the market this year due to earlier storm events at the beginning of the year.

“A lot of people who had homes impacted by the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle will have spent months sorting out insurance claims and in some cases carrying out the work at the end of that is too much.”

According to Auckland Council, there were currently 1724 properties in Auckland with a yellow sticker and 332 with a red sticker.

An auction for the Laingholm property is scheduled for July 19.