The building inside a building: the curious design of The Leviathan

An unusually shaped hotel has an even more unusual secret – a building inside its internal courtyard.

The Leviathan Hotel has stood on its Dunedin site since 1884, when it was originally known as the Leviathan Railway Temperance Hotel.

The historic hotel, which also includes a backpackers and can house up to 220 guests, was believed to be one of the largest in Australasia when it opened.

But it is the building in its inner courtyard which recently caught the imagination of several online sleuths, who noted the unusual design when using Google Maps.

That building was once a former stable, which was later used as a boiler and laundry.

Owner Peter Laing, who bought the property in 1999, later converted the former stable into a kitchen.

While the building looked detached in some photos, it shared a southern facing wall.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Leviathan’s courtyard features a former stable, which is now used as a kitchen.

That allowed staff to move between the kitchen, and the buffet area and dining room.

The stable doors were dummy doors, and directly behind them was a cool store accessed by the kitchen.

Laing said it was unclear from historic photos which building, the stable or the hotel, was built first.

On its northern side, the hotel incorporated a separate building in the 1970s, the adjacent Insurance Office of Australia, which built in 1916. That building had since been converted into hotel rooms, although there was a noticeable different floor levels between the buildings.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The old stable is now a kitchen.

That courtyard, which was originally painted white would eventually be stripped right back to the brick, and it remained a popular place for guests over the warmer months, he said.

Many of the guests were possibly unaware of the former stable, due to most rooms facing outwards, with the hotel lying between Dunedin’s one-way system.

At the time of its construction the hotel was built on reclaimed land, which was largely rock from the nearby Bell Hill where the towering First Church stands, and which can be viewed from some of the guest rooms.

The hotel’s name, The Leviathan, is often referenced as a biblical sea creature.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Leviathan, a Dunedin hotel.

The hotel’s second owner was Antiss Silk, who came to New Zealand from England with her gold mining husband. She had a tough reputation, which included daily inspections of staff.

Her ghost, albeit a friendly one, is said to still be inside the building. Those encounters include doors opening and closing and floors squeaking from footprints.

After Silk’s death, the hotel’s ownership structure changed, and it was run like a company with shares largely held by people in Otago, before the Laing family purchased them in 1999.

A quirk of the hotel, from its opening until the 1970s was that it was a ‘dry’ hotel, meaning it could not sell liquor.

Google Street View An overhead view of The Leviathan, in Dunedin, and the former stables inside the courtyard.

But that changed in 1974 after the death of its last teetotal directors, Laing said.

The building was undergoing refurbishment, with the inside to be completed before an exterior makeover begins. That future work may include replicating the original ornate plaster work. That original plaster work was removed from the building in the 1950s, before the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II.

While the stable once housed horses, the hotel remained popular for travellers of a different mode of transport.

The Leviathan was a night stop for truck drivers driving across South Island, due to its position on the one-way system, and access to parking.