Queenstown rental listing 'experiment' highlights market problems

National's housing policy, unveiled by spokesperson Chris Bishop in Queenstown on Thursday, prompted concern from protesters who are concerned about the wellbeing of those who can't get into houses in the tourist town.

A cabin without a bathroom or kitchen listed for rent in Queenstown this week has been removed from Facebook Marketplace after concerns were raised about it.

The cabin was in the backyard of a Lake Hayes Estate property, and was listed for $250 a week including utilities.

“Furnished. No insulation, but it has a small heater. No bathroom or kitchen,” the listing said.

A Tenancy Services spokesperson said it would be unlawful to rent out the cabin for residential purposes as a standalone proposition, as such rentals needed to have, or have access to, appropriate cooking and bathroom facilities.

But when approached by Stuff the lister, Tommy Fu, said the cabin was not really for rent, and the listing was an experiment.

He said that after seeing many people living in cars, and even under a bridge, he had put the listing up as a test to see how desperate the renting situation in Queenstown was.

The number of people who had contacted him after one day was substantial, and he had received both negative and positive responses, he said.

“I have nothing to hide, and I haven’t done anything illegal because I haven’t rented it to anyone.”

Facebook Marketplace/Supplied A Queenstown cabin listed for rent on Facebook Marketplace has outraged people.

The listing was subsequently removed from Marketplace.

Marketplace listings must abide by, or adhere to Facebook’s community standards. If someone has an objection to a listing there is a reporting function within the app.

The listing was brought to Stuff’s attention by a reader, who had also complained to the Queenstown District Council about it.

They said it was “absolutely sickening” that the rental market in Queenstown had got to the point where people would have to consider such a listing.

“But equally, how [sickening] that members of the ‘community’ would even consider renting something out like that, at such a price.”

Facebook Marketplace/Supplied The listing said the cabin was furnished, but had no bathroom or kitchen.

Queenstown has been struggling with a severe rental housing shortage for some time, but the large numbers of transient workers arriving for the ski-season has heightened the problem.

Paul Hibbett, head of property management at Harcourts Queenstown, said one reason for the problem was landlords’ reluctance to rent their properties if they could not end the tenancy when they needed to.

Many people who had holiday homes in Queenstown but lived elsewhere used to rent out their properties for eight or nine months, and then use them for a few months, he said.

“It suited a segment of the market who is here for seasonal work, or on a contract, but the law has changed, so you can’t have a fixed-term tenancy any more, because they roll over into periodic tenancies.

“That means those holiday homeowners are no longer choosing to service the rental market, and we have a massive shortage of rental stock.”

There was a lot of building going on, but there were also lots of people moving to Queenstown for work, and it meant there was no easy answer to the situation, Hibbett said.

“Masses of tenants are trying to get homes. I had 80 people turn up at a viewing for a nice three-bedroom house last week, and that’s a standard turnout for a reasonably priced rental of decent quality.”

One of his big battles at the moment was dealing with landlords trying to manipulate the situation for themselves, he said.

“Rents are going up at a rate of knots for some homes. We are talking about increases of 30% to 40% in some cases.

“The costs of running a rental are higher than a year ago, and that is a consideration, but some of the prices being asked are just excessive.”

Trade Me Property’s latest rental price figures showed that Queenstown had a median weekly rent of $750 in May, up $150 from the same time last year. There was a relatively small number of listings in the area.