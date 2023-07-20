Trade Me property asking prices fall back to 2021 levels

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

Average asking prices for properties listed on Trade Me Property have fallen back to August 2021 levels, but the rate of price decline has slowed.

The national average asking price was $841,050 in June, down from $850,150 last month, according to the property website's latest figures.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the national average was now $130,400 less than at the March 2022 peak.

“It hit a record high of $971,450 in March 2022, but since then prices have continued to cool. In June, the national average was down 9.1% annually.”

That showed price falls were slowing, as last month the national average was down 10.5% annually, and that followed falls of 10.9% in both March and April.

At the regional level some prices had retreated more than the national average, Lloyd said. “But while prices are still going down, the rate of this decline is easing.”

In the Auckland region, the average asking price was $1.05 million in June, down from $1.06m last month. It was last in that range in March 2021.

It was down 10.8% annually, from $1.18m at the same time last year, but in May the region’s annual price fall was 13.2%.

Stuff The national average asking price on Trade Me is now $130,400 less than at the March 2022 peak.

The Wellington region’s annual price decline was bigger at 13.2% which left its average asking price at $813,200 in June, down from $936,300 last year.

But the region’s prices were last at that level in February 2021, after a continuing trend of decline over the last six months, Lloyd said.

“The capital had some of the biggest price jumps during the peak of the market, so it makes sense it is now seeing a greater rate of decline compared to other regions.

“This is the market correcting itself after the big swings we have seen in the region over the past few years.”

Around the country, prices were down by over 5% annually in 11 regions, and the only region where prices increased was West Coast where the average was up 3.4%.

In Canterbury, the average asking price was down 3.1% to $685,750 in June, from $707,900 at the same time last year. It was last in that range in December 2021.

Trade Me’s figures also showed a decline in the supply of listings, and in demand for them, nationwide in June.

Lloyd said that although winter was typically a slower period for the market, listings nationwide were down 6% compared to June last year.

Supplied There was a decline in the supply of listings nationwide in June, Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says.

“This is also typical market behaviour when we are in an election year as sellers wait for certainty about what’s ahead.”

There was a particular decline in listings in Wellington, where they were down 29% compared to June last year, he said.

“Nationwide, demand was down 4% on June last year, with some buyers keeping an eye on the market as prices continue to ease.”

Last week, the Real Estate Institute’s June figures showed the national median house price had been unchanged at $780,000 for three months in a row.

Its house price index was down 9% annually, but up 0.4% in June.

ASB economists said the institute’s data showed the market looked to be at a turning point, with prices managing their first meaningful lift in more than eighteen months.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the institute’s figures confirmed the bank’s previous view that the market had found a base.

But Quotable Value operations manager James Wilson has said price falls were starting to ease, but there would not be a "perfect" smooth landing because the market would be volatile over coming months.