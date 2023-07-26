Home building costs up 9.5%, but the increases are slowing

The sale is another sign that the construction sector is slowing. (Video first published April 13, 2023)

Residential building cost increases have slowed to half the rate they were at the same time last year, and one expert says there are signs of competition in the market.

The cost of building a standard three-bedroom home in the main centres rose by 9.5% over the year to June, according to new figures from Quotable Value’s Costbuilder database.

That included a 3.8% increase in costs since the database’s last update in December.

But the annual increase rate was down from 20.9% at the same time last year, and from 11.3% in the year to December.

QV CostBuilder spokesperson Martin Bisset said a 9.5% increase in the cost to build a standard three-bedroom home was a lot by historic standards.

But it was less than half the rate of building cost inflation measured at the same time last year, he said.

“Even though construction costs continue to rise, they have definitely slowed throughout the first six months of this year.

“It looks as though they are starting to level out now, with the worst of the construction inflation boom now firmly behind us, and strong demand for materials and labour continuing to ease across much of the country.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The cost of building a standard three-bedroom home rose by 9.5% over the year to June.

Costbuilder, a subscription-based building cost platform, provides data ranging from building costs per square metre, to the indicative costs of more than 8000 other items, as well as labour rates and more.

It showed the biggest elemental price increase since the last update in December was sanitary plumbing, which went up 4.9%.

Costs related to interior doors increased by 3.5%, with windows and exterior doors up 3.1% because they now had to meet the requirements of the new H1 energy efficiency regulations.

On average each trade rate had increased by 2.5% since the end of last year, it showed.

But the five largest increases were for suspended ceilings, up 16.2%; fire proofing, up 10.1%; metal framing, up 8.9%; hardware, up 8.8%; and roof coverings, up 8.1%.

Bisset said it was important to remember the figures were averages, and the cost of building was always dependent on the level of finishes, internal layout, and other elements in a home.

Uncertainty in the building industry, and the economy, made it difficult to predict exactly how costs would evolve over the remainder of the year, but it was likely they would eventually stabilise, he said.

“With inflation and interest rates stubbornly high, a general election in October, geopolitical issues and rebuild work on Cyclone Gabrielle still to fully get going, there is a lot of economic instability in the domestic construction market.”

Earlier this month, CoreLogic released its Cordell Construction Cost Index, which also showed building cost increases had eased as consents for new homes had declined.

CoreLogic’s figures came with a warning that the levelling out of cost increases did not mean building a new home would be cheaper.

New Zealand Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the rate of building cost increases had slowed markedly.

Costs were continuing to increase in isolated areas, particularly with overseas products, rather than generally and across the board, he said.

Supplied/Supplied Signs of competition are coming through the supply chain, NZ Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming says.

“But we are hearing reports from builders that they are getting approaches from merchants who are actively canvassing them to open up accounts.

“That was unheard of over the last two to three years, and it suggests there is now a lot more competition in that space, which is good.”

Demand for new home building had slipped away, while demand for alteration and addition work was up, and builders had picked that up, he said.

“It doesn’t entirely fill the gap though, so for those who do want to build a new home the likelihood of getting hold of a good builder is now much higher than it has been in recent years because the industry has more capacity.”