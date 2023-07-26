Median weekly rents climb to record high on Trade Me

National's housing policy, unveiled by spokesperson Chris Bishop in Queenstown on Thursday, prompted concern from protesters who are concerned about the wellbeing of those who can't get into houses in the tourist town.

Landlords are asking tenants to pay $50 more a week on average than last year, with the national median rent on Trade Me up 9% annually in June.

The property website’s latest Rental Price Index put the national median rent at a record high of $620 a week in June, up from the previous record of $610 in May.

In June last year the national median rent was $570 a week.

Trade Me director of property sales Gavin Lloyd said tenants were doing it tough this winter as $50 extra a week added up for tenants.

“That’s $2600 more a year in rent. In this economy, costs are increasing across the board and this is hitting renters hard.”

Landlords were still feeling confident to put up prices, but that might be reaching a peak as the confirmed recession, cost of living and lack of disposable income hit tenants, he said.

“Over the coming months we expect many tenants will choose to stay where they are rather than look for a new rental, which should cause prices to drop or at least steady.”

Every region recorded increases in rent over the year to June, and six regions had double-digit percentage jumps.

Stuff The national median rent on Trade Me hit a record high of $620 a week in June.

The biggest increase was in Marlborough where the median rent rose 14.9% to $580 a week.

Rents in Auckland and Canterbury were up 11.7% and 11.1% to medians of $670 and $550 respectively, while Otago, Southland and Nelson/Tasman had increases of 10% to $550, $440, and $550.

But Lloyd said when looking at the monthly trend, rent increases in some regions were slowing.

In Wellington, Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū/Whanganui, and Bay of Plenty rents were unchanged between May and June.

And in Northland, Waikato, Taranaki and Nelson/Tasman rents decreased in June compared to May.

“It’s good news for tenants that we’re seeing signs of the market cooling,” he said. “But time will tell if this trend continues beyond the typical winter slump.”

Nationwide, the number of properties listed for rent was down 19% in June, from the same time last year, while demand was up 35%.

On a monthly basis, supply was down 5% nationwide on May, and demand was down 6%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki was one of four regions where rents on Trade Me fell in June, compared to May.

Given the high rent prices, and the winter months, people were staying put rather than facing the tough market, Lloyd said.

“When we reach spring it will be interesting to see whether interest increases, or if the high rent prices will put pressure on landlords to lower prices in order to entice potential tenants.”

Trade Me’s figures only include the rent price that landlords asked for when they listed their property on the website, not the amount that tenants ended up paying.

In contrast to Trade Me’s 9% annual increase, Stats NZ’s latest Rental Price Index had the amount households paid in rent for new tenancies up 3.5% annually in June.

But BNZ chief economist Mike Jones has said the pace of rent increases has picked up, and that was likely to continue, particularly in places where supply was stretched.

Economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of landlords showed the amount who planned to raise their rents over the coming six months had remained at elevated proportions of around 81% since March.

It also showed the average increase landlords would like to get, subject to market conditions, had risen to 6.3% in July, from 5.9% in June.

Alexander said that was likely to reflect the impacts of rising costs alongside growing tenant demand, and was assisted by the acceleration in population growth currently underway.