By the numbers: Here’s where the housing market is at mid-year

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

Months of falling house prices are coming to an end, and factors are building to support the market, according to one of the world’s largest banks.

HSBC economist Jamie Culling said some indicators of market conditions had stabilised recently, and population growth was likely to lead to stronger price growth than expected, as it had in Australia.

Many commentators have said the market looked to be at, or nearing, the bottom, but the upturn could lack “oomph”, ANZ economists said on Friday.

Here are some numbers that tell us where the market is placed mid-year.

$780,000

The national median house price in June, according to the Real Estate Institute.

It was down 8.2% from $850,000 at the same time last year, but it had remained unchanged for the last three months.

The median prices in the Auckland and Wellington regions were $1 million and $765,000 respectively, while in Christchurch the median was $650,500.

Adobe Stock/Stuff The national median house price was $780,000 in June, the Real Estate Institute says.

17.7%

That was how far prices nationwide had fallen from the November 2021 market peak, the institute’s latest house price index showed.

The index provides a measure of price movements that is not skewed by the volume or type of homes selling, which can affect median price estimates.

In the Wellington region prices had fallen 25% from the market peak, while in the Auckland region they were down 22.5%.

0.4%

And that was how much prices in the index rose by, nationwide, in June. ASB economists described it as the “first meaningful lift” since November 2021.

5629

The number of sales nationwide recorded by the institute over the year to June. It was a 14.6% increase on 4721 at the same time last year.

In its latest housing chart pack, CoreLogic reported sales were up 17% annually in June, following an 8% annual increase in May. It measured sales across agent deals and private activity.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said two consecutive months of improved activity was a strong indication that sales volumes were bottoming out.

“It’s important to note that this increase has started from a low base, but as pent-up demand starts to emerge it’s likely we’ll see more increases in sales activity in the remainder of 2023.”

49

That was the median days to sell in June, the institute’s figures showed. It was above the long-term average of 38 days, but down from 53 earlier this year.

Just 9.8% of properties sold at auction in June, down from 11.7% at the same time last year. But real estate agencies have said auction activity was improving recently.

Liz McDonald/Stuff There were 24,675 homes on the market in June, Realestate.co.nz says.

5609

The number of new listings over the four weeks to July 2, according to CoreLogic’s figures. That was down from 8111 at the same time last year, and from the five-year average of 7464.

Davidson said the flow of new listings remained sluggish month-to-month, as would-be sellers chose to “wait and see”, due to uncertainty about how long a sale might take or the potential price it might get.

Realestate.co.nz had new listings coming on to its site down 21.2% annually in June, and spokesperson Vanessa Williams said it had contributed to total stock levels being 6.1% down annually.

That meant the total number of homes for sale was reduced from 26,271 to 24,675 in June, and there was less choice for buyers, she said.

7.35%

That is what the standard one-year fixed mortgage rate was in June, according to the Reserve Bank. It had the standard two-year rate at 7.15%.

STUFF/Stuff Another OCR hike would be a headwind for the market, ANZ says.

Mortgage rates have moved slightly higher recently, even though the Reserve Bank left the official cash rate at 5.5% in its most recent review, and said it expected that to be the peak.

Some economists have suggested another increase to the OCR might be on the cards.

ANZ economists said another OCR hike could lead to renewed upwards pressure on rates later in the year, and was a headwind for the market.

But many commentators believed mortgage rates were near the peak.

77,800

The annual net gain of migrants in the year to May, according to Stats NZ’s latest figures.

Strong levels of migration add to demand in the housing market, but ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said the net inflow had cooled over the past two months.

5%

HSBC’s forecast for annual house price growth in the last quarter of this year, up from 1%.

ANZ economists expected a smaller increase, with prices up 3% over the second half of the year.

Both said the recovery would see very subdued price growth, and ANZ “couldn’t rule out a few more monthly declines in prices along the way.”

Davidson said the second half of the year looked likely to hold some kind of upturn, but the end of the downturn did not necessarily mean the market was destined for a sharp rebound.

“Housing affordability is still stretched, and caps on debt to income ratios loom large in 2024.”