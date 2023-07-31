High Court imposes first penalty for anti-competitive land covenant use

The High Court in Wellington has slapped a Tauranga property development company with a $500,000 penalty for using an anti-competitive land covenant.

NGB Properties, a sister company of Juted Holdings which operates the Mitre 10 Mega franchise in Tauranga, owned a site in central Tauranga which was 500 metres from a Mitre 10 store.

Bunnings owned the site next door, and when NGB decided to sell its site it placed a covenant on it to prevent the land from being used as a hardware store.

But the Commerce Commission alleged the covenant was intended to stop a Bunnings Warehouse being opened on the site.

That would have deprived Tauranga residents of the benefits that came with a more competitive local market for home improvement and building supplies, Commission chair John Small said.

The competition watchdog investigated, and filed High Court proceedings against NGB Properties for contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act, which prohibits land covenants that lessen competition in a market.

A land covenant is an agreement or promise to do, or not do, something in relation to a piece of land.

They have been identified as a factor impacting on competition in the three markets - fuel retailing, supermarkets and building supplies - that the commission has completed market studies into.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The High Court in Wellington has imposed a $500,000 penalty on NGB Properties.

The commission and NGB agreed on a settlement to resolve the proceedings, but the High Court has just handed down the penalty.

In his judgment, Justice Francis Cooke said the issue of restrictive land covenants was a serious one, and the case illustrated the type of concerns identified as a problem with land covenants.

“It was lodged as part of a deliberate strategy to prevent access to land by Bunnings and any other potential rivals to stop them competing with Mitre 10 Mega Tauranga.”

“For these reasons it is important for the court to impose a penalty that is significant, and which operates as an effective deterrent against this kind of conduct.”

But it was a striking feature of the case that while the conduct was engaged in to restrict competition from Bunnings, it was not appreciated that it could be unlawful, he said.

“The commission’s market studies suggest that such misunderstandings might exist more widely. The illegitimacy of such conduct needs to be better appreciated.”

It was the first time a penalty had been imposed under section 28 of the Commerce Act.

Small said the $500,000 penalty served as a strong warning and deterrent to other companies who might engage in this conduct.

“Land covenants can harm competition by raising barriers to entry or expansion in a particular market, making it harder for competitors to compete effectively and gain scale.”

The case illustrated that even a single covenant of short duration had the potential to have a substantial impact on competition, he said.

“That’s why the commission will continue to pursue companies who seek to benefit from anti-competitive land covenants.”

After the commission’s supermarket study, the Government amended the Commerce Act to make grocery-related covenants illegal.

When the commission released its final report into building supplies last year, it recommended an economy-wide review of land covenants’ use and impact.

In May, the government announced it was accepting that recommendation as covenants could be used to make it harder for new businesses to enter a market, or for existing businesses to expand.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said that impacted on competition, and competition was a driver of lower prices and better quality, which was good for businesses and consumers.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise released a discussion paper on anti-competitive land agreements, with consultation due to close on August 25.