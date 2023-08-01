Number of homes for sale at highest July level since 2015

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

The number of homes for sale on Realestate.co.nz was up 2.8% annually last month, and that left stock at the highest level for a July in eight years.

There were 27,091 homes on the market nationwide in July, compared to 26,358 at the same time last year, according to the property website's latest figures.

The increase in stock was despite the number of new listings nationwide falling to a record low for a July, at just 6156.

That was a 17.6% decline on the same time last year, and around half the number recorded in 2007 when the website’s records began.

New listings were at all-time July lows in every region except Marlborough and West Coast, and in 10 regions they were down by over 20.0% annually.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said she was surprised to see total stock was up nationally as she thought a shift in the market was starting.

“We are hearing from real estate agents around the country that stabilising prices have increased buyer interest, that open homes are busy, and buyers are returning to the auction rooms.

“But the data this month tells us that this interest has not necessarily resulted in more sales yet.”

STUFF There were 27,091 homes for sale nationwide in July, Realestate.co.nz says.

Sales had been averaging out around the 4500 to 5000 a month mark, but new listings were still above that, so sales were not eating them all up, she said.

“It suggests buyer confidence in the current market is far from bullish. This has been a very uncertain year, with rising inflation, interest rates, and costs of living.

“People tend to like certainty when they are buying or selling the biggest assets in their lives, and the current environment is probably leading people, on both sides of a transaction, to be cautious.”

While the number of homes for sale was up in most regions, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Wellington had stock declines of 10.6%,8.9%, 37.4%, 12.1%, and 38.7% respectively.

Williams said it was possible stock could fall in other regions over the coming months, if new listings continued declining at the current rate, and buyer interest led to more sales.

Realestate.co.nz’s figures also showed the average national asking price was $865,811 in July, up from $859,871 in June, but down 8% from the same time last year.

The national average price had now fallen over $100,000 from its peak in January last year, but it had remained relatively stable at around the $870,000 mark over the last seven months.

Prices had started to level out in several regions after last year’s turbulence, and on a monthly basis the average asking price in only three regions changed by more than 5.0% last month, Williams said.

Those regions were Coromandel, Gisborne, and Southland where asking prices were up 5.9%, 8.3%, and 9.2%, but in other regions prices were static or changed by less than 5.0%.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland’s average asking price on Realestate.co.nz was $1.05 million in July.

Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury’s average asking prices were down 10.9%, 10.5% and 6.6% annually to $1.05 million, $856,363, and $680,678.

Williams said the levelling of prices increased certainty, and should appeal to buyers and sellers alike.

“The property market is like a dam, and can build up with buyers and/or sellers, but it seems that now both buyers and sellers are building up.

“At some point, probably later this year after the election, or when there is more certainty, the dam will start to trickle, but economic factors will stop it from bursting.”

The trends evident now were likely to remain in place over coming months, she said.

“New listings might continue to fall back on where they were last year, stock levels will remain healthy, and prices should continue to stablise.”

The Central Otago/Lakes District was an exception to market trends, with an annual price increase of 10.5% to a record average asking price high of $1.54m in July.

It was the first region in the country to record an asking price of over $1.5m, and it appeared to exist within an economic microclimate, Williams said.

“Demand remains high in this region, and it would seem that buyers, many of whom are based overseas, are not as impacted by rising interest rates and household inflation.”