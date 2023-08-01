Fall in number of new home consents continues

The sale is another sign that the construction sector is slowing. (Video first published April 13, 2023)

There is no end in sight to the decline in new home consents, with issuance in the June quarter down 20% from the same period last year.

Stats NZ's latest figures showed 9888 new homes were consented in the June quarter, and that was the lowest level since the June 2020 quarter, Infometrics economist Sabrina Swerdloff said.

On an annual basis, 44,529 consents were issued nationwide over the year to June, the figures showed.

That was a decline of 12% on the same time last year, and it was well down on the record high of 51,015 recorded in the year to May 2022.

Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said the latest annual figure was similar to the same period in 2021 when 44,331 new homes were consented.

The June quarter was the second quarter in a row where there was a decline in consents for both stand-alone houses and multi-unit homes, he said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

There were 18,498 stand-alone houses and 26,031 multi-unit homes consented in the year to June, and those numbers were down 23% and 3.0% respectively on the same period last year.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff There were 44,529 new homes consented nationwide over the year to June, Stats NZ figures show.

Every region, except Gisborne, Tasman, Marlborough, and the West Coast, consented fewer new homes over the year.

Heslop said the increases in those areas were driven by the growing number of multi-unit homes consented.

Auckland and Canterbury were the regions with the highest number of consents, despite annual declines of 12% and 9.2%.

But the Stats NZ figures also showed that once seasonally adjusted, the number of new homes consented in June rose 3.5% from May.

Swerdloff said there had been a modest pause in the decline in new home consents in June, amid the annual decline.

There was also a 6.4% increase in standalone homes and 1.3% increase in multi-unit homes from May, on a seasonally adjusted basis, she said.

“Within the multi-unit home grouping, townhouses are proving relatively resilient, growing their share to 47% of new homes in the June quarter.

“They accounted for 62% of new homes in Auckland, and 36% across the rest of the country.”

Despite the pause in June, it was hard to see consents heading anywhere but down for the rest of the year, due to weak house prices and poor economic conditions, she said.

“House prices appear to have reached their trough, but we don’t expect this to translate to an upside for consents given the constraint of high mortgage interest rates.

“Strong net migration will boost demand for housing, and may put a stop to further declines in consents in 2024.”

Consenting for public sector owned homes had increased over the last six months, while private sector activity had pulled back in response to market conditions, Swerdloff said.

That meant the public sector accounted for 12% of all new homes in the month of June, compared with an average of 4.5% in the year to June 2022, she said.

“But it remains to be seen whether the public sector can build up activity to help maintain industry capacity while construction of privately-owned homes is weakening.”

Economist Tony Alexander has said that new home consents still remained well above the levels seen in the global financial crisis when they fell from 26,000 to 13,500.