Rate of house price falls slows, but recovery will be “patchy”

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

Ongoing house price falls might surprise people given talk the downturn is over, but they are consistent with a market still turning round, a property researcher says.

CoreLogic has released its latest House Price index, and it showed prices nationwide fell 0.4% in July to an average of $907,579.

The average price was now 10.1% lower than in the same month last year, and 13%, or $135,682, below the March 2022 peak.

But the 0.4% fall was the smallest monthly decline since a 0.3% fall in January, and a deceleration from June’s 1.2% fall.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said while the national fall might seem contrary to talk the downturn was over, the market was not quite there yet, and the recovery would be patchy.

The national average was a mass aggregate of many sub-markets, and prices were still falling in some markets, he said.

“But it’s important to note the latest national decline is the smallest in six months, and there are now signs that prices are stabilising or even increasing in some key regions.”

Wellington was a notable example as prices across the region increased by 0.3% in July, which was the market’s first rise since February 2022.

Kathryn George/Stuff The average national price was $907,579 in July, and that is 13% below the March 2022 peak.

It left the regional average at $892,906, down 21.6% from the market peak.

Within the region, prices in Upper Hutt, Wellington City and Porirua rose by 0.2%, 0.4% and 0.6%, while they were flat in Lower Hutt and Kapiti Coast.

It was early days for the Wellington market, but it was starting to show signs of a turnaround, Davidson said.

“The fact that prices previously dropped so significantly suggests it could be among the first areas to bounce back and to lead any recovery.”

In the broader Auckland market prices fell 0.6% in July. That left the regional average at $1.25 million, down 17.2% from the market peak.

But that weakness was not universal across the region’s seven markets, with only Auckland City and Franklin recording price drops of 1.6% and 1.4% respectively.

Prices in Papakura, Manukau, and North Shore were up 3.9%, 0.6%, and 0.3%, and remained flat in Waitakere and Franklin.

Davidson said the Auckland market had also seen significant price falls during the downturn, and there were still appreciable affordability challenges for buyers in the region.

“But, again, July’s data does hint that demand has returned in many areas.”

Prices in Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin were down 0.3% to averages of $800,955, $1.02m, and $616,448 in July. Christchurch prices dipped 0.2% to an average of $730,473.

Supplied Mixed price movements are typical in the final stages of a downturn, CoreLogic’s Kelvin Davidson says.

Outside the main centres, price changes were mixed, with falls in some areas, such as Rotorua and Whangarei, and increases in others, such as Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

Davidson said the disparity was typical in the final stages of a downturn, and reaffirmed the end would not be smooth for some areas.

But market indicators had started looking stronger in June, and that positive momentum had continued in July, he said.

“They include a broad peak for mortgage rates - although some further tweaks by the banks can’t be ruled out, an easing in the loan-to-value ratios and lending rules, still-high employment, and solid net migration flows.”

Realestate.co.nz’s latest figures suggested sales were not up enough to be eating into the number of homes on the market nationwide, and had stock last month at an all-time high for a July.

That was not what CoreLogic’s data, which included private listings as well as agent listings, was showing, Davidson said.

“We’ve seen a pick-up in the volume of sales, and stock on the market dropping. As listings tighten further, this is likely to result in the re-emergence of competitive price pressures.”

But reaching a trough in the downturn did not mean there would be a sudden snapback to widespread and strong gains in prices, he said.

“It will be unsurprising if some areas record further falls in the coming months, while others stabilise or see mild increases, and the ‘next phase’ of the cycle is likely to be relatively muted.

“The market remains challenging for buyers as mortgage rates are high, finance is tough to get, and although affordability has improved, prices are not cheap.”

Last week ANZ economists said the downturn looked to be over, but housing headwinds could dominate the tailwinds heading into next year.

They expected prices to rise around 3% over the second half of this year, but very subdued price growth next year.