Flood-damaged Auckland townhouse for sale 'as is, where is'

Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

A flood-damaged downtown Auckland townhouse is being sold “as is, where is”, even though repairs on the property are soon to be completed.

City Sales sales manager Scott Dunn said the seller had tried to wait until the repairs were finished to sell, but delays and communication issues had left him at breaking point.

That led to the decision to sell the property in its current state, and without a code compliance certificate (CCC), he said.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom leasehold property is in the Cotesmore Way complex in Parnell, where all homes were left uninhabitable by the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

When the flood damage was being inspected, contractors discovered that remedial works carried out to fix leaky home issues in 2015 were not done to standard and needed correction.

Dunn said that doubled the time needed for repairs, and the owners had to continue paying rates, body corporate levies and ground rent each week over that time

“Owners are haemorrhaging money, and we understand that some have stopped paying outgoings in protest.”

The complex had a troubled past due to leaky home issues, and when the repairs were finished the properties would get their third compliance certification, he said.

Supplied/Supplied Repairs on the flood-damaged townhouse in Parnell are underway.

As the property was leasehold, it came with annual costs on top of whatever it sold for. Those outgoings were made up of ground rent, body corp levies and rates, and were about $800 per week.

But the townhouse itself was a rare end unit with light on three sides and a sizable courtyard area, and when the rebuild was completed the entire ground floor would be virtually brand new, he said.

“Buyers have a unique opportunity here to purchase just weeks before the repair works are finished, and so at a discount as the CCC has not yet been awarded.”

The property, which last sold in 2018, could appeal to an existing owner in the complex, or a leasehold investor, but they would need to be a cash buyer.

“They might not be able to inhabit, or rent out, the property for a period of time until access is granted, although this is scheduled to happen over the next few weeks.”

Dunn said it was going to auction on Wednesday August 23, and the reserve had not yet been set, but it would take into account the townhouse’s “as is where is” condition and status.

It had a 2021 RV of $1 million, but RVs were for the freehold value and not really relevant to leasehold properties, he said.

Leasehold properties generally sell for less than freehold properties, and a three-bedroom townhouse in Cotesmore Way sold for $162,000 last August, while another sold for $158,000 in January.

A number of leasehold townhouses have sold for very low prices this year.

Two in a Hill Street complex in Onehunga sold in March; one for $70,000 and another for $71,000. In December a third went for just $30,000.

There had also been a slew of apartment sales for under $100,000 this year, but they were often not the bargains they appeared to be.

Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten has said it was a struggle to get finance for leasehold purchases, and unless buyers were experienced investors they should steer clear of them.