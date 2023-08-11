Westpac expects 8% house price rise in 2024

House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

House prices are set to rise much more than expected next year, but interest rates will weigh on households, Westpac economists say.

In the bank’s latest economic overview, they said the housing market was finding a base after months of falling prices, and they had changed their price forecast.

They now expected prices to increase by almost 8% over 2024, up from their previous forecast of 2.5%.

In June, Westpac predicted modest growth of 2.5% next year, after a lift of 0.5% in the second half of this year, but said that did not rule out the possibility of a stronger upturn in prices.

Surging population growth and expectations that borrowing costs were close to their peak had arrested the sharp fall in prices, the economists said.

“We’ve also seen sales rising from their post-pandemic lows, and in light of the stabilisation over the past few months, we’ve revised up our forecasts for house prices.”

The rapid turnaround in migration, which had net migration on track to reach 90,000 by the end of this year, was providing a boost to the housing market, the economists said.

“The housing market has turned the corner and is taking the first tentative steps higher, and that has occurred sooner than the Reserve Bank would have hoped.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Westpac expects house prices to rise almost 8% next year.

That recovery could reignite demand in an economy where the population was growing quickly, and add to domestic inflation pressures.

If inflation pressures remained strong, interest rates would need to remain higher for longer, the economists said.

“Domestic inflation pressures have persisted for longer than the Reserve Bank has anticipated, and a period of below trend growth is needed to bring inflation back to target.”

Westpac expected the Reserve Bank would need to raise the official cash rate (OCR) again, with a final 25 basis point hike to 5.75% in November.

There were downside risks to the OCR, including potential for a sharp weakening in household incomes, the labour market, and a stronger than anticipated pass through of past rate hikes that reduced inflation sooner.

But, even in those weaker scenarios, the high starting point for inflation constrained the extent of rate cuts, and would leave interest rates elevated for some time, they said.

“The combination of higher interest rates and higher living costs will be an increasing drag on households’ purchasing power, and many households will need to rein in their spending.”

Like Westpac, many commentators have said recent data suggested the housing market was finding a floor, but any recovery was likely to be subdued.

But Westpac’s price forecast for next year was higher than others.

Earlier this week, ANZ economists said they expected prices to lift about 3% over the rest of this year, before slowing to a snail’s pace into 2024 as rising unemployment, still-stretched affordability, and the reality of high-for-longer mortgage rates set in.

HSBC had said it expected prices to be increasing at an annual rate of 5% by the end of next year.