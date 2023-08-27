Here's the five key trends in commercial property right now

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby sat down with Stuff senior business reporter Tom Pullar-Strecker in May to chat about the economy.

Sales activity in the commercial property market has declined, but demand for quality space is high, and sectors are evolving to meet new trends, experts say.

High interest rates and economic uncertainty has impacted on activity across the market, but the office and retail sectors have been challenged by additional headwinds.

The Covid prompted move towards remote working affected both sectors, particularly in CBD areas, but retail also has to contend with the rise in online shopping and the Reserve Bank’s push to reduce spending.

There have been shifts in all sectors in response to the changed environment. But here are the five key market trends at play.

Flight to quality

Vacancy rates across the office sector in all three of the main centre’s CBDs have continued to decline.

Wellington’s CBD vacancy rate was 5.6% in June, according to Colliers’ latest figures. That is well-below the 10-year average of 8.6%, and one of the lowest rates recorded since 2008.

Auckland’s CBD vacancy rate declined for the first time since early 2020 in June, dropping to 12.5%, the figures show. In Christchurch CBD vacancies were at the lowest levels recorded.

Steven Walton/Stuff High-quality office buildings in the Auckland CBD have very low vacancy rates.

But Colliers associate research director Ian Little says there is a noticeable divergence in rates between prime and secondary office property.

It is not just about the quality of the building, it is about the perceived quality of the location too, he says.

“In the Auckland precinct high-quality offices in the north of the CBD, and near the water, have very low vacancy rates. But head south to upper Queen Street, and the rates are higher.”

JLL head of research Gavin Read says the flight to quality is very real as corporates want modern, premium space, close to amenities and transport hubs, to attract and retain workers.

Companies are attracted to newly developed or upgraded, greener buildings, and secondary stock tends to empty out, he says.

Return to the office

Remote working has become entrenched as an option, but people are returning to the office.

Precinct Properties' recent lift usage survey showed worker numbers are not quite at pre-Covid levels, but they are not far off, Read says.

“Hybrid working is here to stay, which means office numbers ebb and flow, and that impacts on what occupants want from their office space.

“Some want more or less space, but they don’t want just rows of desks. Instead, they want flexible floor plates, and intuitive fit-outs that reflect modern ways of working.”

Demand for collective working areas and social space has increased, as companies reassess the benefits of people working together, he says.

“It’s about the power of many, as opposed to the power of one, and attracting people into the office.”

In JLL’s new Sydney office, 50% of the floor space is collective, and they have a barista on-site and beer handles for after-work drinks, he says.

“That type of set-up is becoming more common here too as companies try to boost engagement and company culture.”

Adding experience to retail

More people returning to business districts will be positive for parts of the retail sector, but the situation for retail property is a mixed bag.

Supplied Large shopping malls, such as Sylvia Park, are weathering the downturn well.

Little says suburban strip retail, and some CBD areas have borne the brunt of the downturn, and seen a lift in vacancies.

Some of that is due to structural change resulting from the shift to online shopping, and some is due to Covid’s impact on foot traffic, he says.

“But big box retail with products people wanted to look at rather than buy online, and large shopping malls are doing well.

“The large malls, such as Auckland’s Sylvia Park, can offer international brands, and more dining and entertainment options, and that attracts foot traffic.”

An emerging trend in smaller suburban malls is the presence of entertainment and “experience” offerings, such as Live Wire centres, to draw families in and get them to stay longer, he says.

“Given the economic times, there is not much new development going on in the big retail space, although Auckland Airport is building their Mānawa Bay premium outlet, and Ikea is coming.”

Industrial under pressure

Online shopping shifted the dial for industrial property, and it has been “flavour of the month” for some time now, Little says.

“It has benefitted from the huge expansion in demand for storage and warehouse space, but development has not kept pace, and that has led to record low vacancies, and rent growth.”

Bayleys national director commercial Ryan Johnson says more industrial storage space is needed, but there is not much greenfield land available for it, especially in established industrial hubs.

Commercial zoning in all the major centres is highly constrained, and that impacts on new industrial supply, he says.

“In Australia, we are starting to see vertical industrial properties, as they have in Asia, and we will get to the point where that starts happening here too.”

The green wave

Environmental sustainability has become increasingly important in commercial property globally.

Johnson says there is a big focus on decision-making around issues such as carbon emissions, water capacity and air flow in buildings, whether old or new.

“Given the age, and seismic concerns of much of New Zealand’s stock, buildings that have a good Green Star or Nabers rating are attractive to tenants.

“That is putting more pressure on premium grade office stock, particularly in Wellington and Auckland.”

Read says considerations are around how a building is built, and then how it can operate as carbon-neutral over its lifespan.

But embedded carbon in existing buildings will create value in future, and will lead to more repurposing of them, he says.

“We are seeing more capacity going into bringing buildings up to a Green Star rating, and it won’t be just office buildings for long. It will be an industrial requirement too.”