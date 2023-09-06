NZ couple buy station overlooking Central Otago lakes for $21.5m

A Christchurch couple have bought Lake McKay Station in Central Otago for $21.5 million

A Christchurch-based couple has bought one of Otago’s largest freehold stations for $21.5 million.

Kirsten and Timothy O’Sullivan are the new owners of Lake McKay Station, which overlooks Lake Wānaka and Lake Hāwea.

They are the directors and shareholders of Lake McKay Station Limited, which purchased the freehold property.

Another company directed and owned by the couple – Sustainable Prospects Ltd – is listed as the leaseholder on a nearby property.

A total $21.5m was paid for the two land blocks, according to property records.

Lake McKay Station comprises 5270 hectares of freehold land and 852ha hectares crown lease.

The O’Sullivans are named as directors and shareholders in several land holding and irrigation companies in the Central Otago area.

Timothy O’Sullivan made headlines last year when he was convicted of jet boating in a prohibited section of the Kawarau River, near Queenstown.

They could not be contacted for comment.

Lake McKay Station was previously owned by Auckland-based businessman Colin Harvey and his wife Mary.

Colin Harvey, who founded animal healthcare business Ancare, said they were selling the property in 2016 to spend more time with family and focus on business interests further north.

none The homestead at Lake McKay Station, near Wānaka.

They bought the farm in 2008 and had added a $2 million irrigation system, and a 135ha parcel of land adjacent to the Clutha River, which was connected by an underpass.

A four-bedroom, three bathroom luxury home, a manager's house, a two-bedroom staff quarters, sheds and sheep and cattle yards were included on the station.

It was on the market for seven years before it sold.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate agent Trevor Norman said selling it was a challenge.

“Although there is never any shortage of interest in such a unique property, finding a willing, realistic buyer can be more difficult.”

It went through several real estate agents before he sold the property.

Settlement was delayed for several months pending approval by the Commissioner of Crown Lands of the transfer of the 852 hectares under crown lease.

Farming a mix of half-bred sheep and angus cattle, Lake McKay Station was offered to the market with a buyer’s guide above $20 million, plus GST.