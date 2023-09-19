Derelict and dangerous buildings days from demolition

Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them.

The birds nestling inside the crumbled walls and collapsed roof will need to find a new home with demolition set to start on a row of derelict buildings in Dunedin.

Work to demolish the row of inner city buildings is set to begin on Sunday, after the Dunedin City Council gave the Christchurch-based developers consent back in May.

Jon Leng​, of the redeveloped Empire Apartments, told Stuff he had considered the neighbouring buildings dangerous for ‘’years’’, and he was delighted that they would finally be demolished.

The buildings at 380, 382 and 386 Princes Street and 11 Stafford Street would be demolished, while the developer would retain the building and the protected facade at 372-378 Princes Street.

Sinead Gill/Stuff The derelict buildings in a section of Dunedin’s Princes St, in the central city.

While the latter would be saved because the buildings were in better condition, it was too dangerous to save the other historic facades. The Princes St buildings had been fenced-off since last year over concerns they could collapse.

“There was a real risk we could lose all four heritage buildings, through demolition or structural failure,’’ DCC team leader advisory services Mark Mawdsley said in May.

“Sadly, the rate of collapse means we are forced to acknowledge these facades are no longer salvageable.”

While the buildings were not on the list of Heritage New Zealand sites, historic bread ovens at the rear of 392 Princes Street would be retained in situ.

Company Totara-Dunedin bought the 372-392 Princes St lot in early 2021, although one director had been a part owner since 2006.

Initial plans to develop the site – and save the facades – into new retail and apartments never eventuated.

That came after a 2014 Environment Court case where the former developer was allowed to demolish the buildings and retain the four historic facades.

Sinead Gill/Stuff A closer look at the trees growing/collapse of 372-392 Princes St, Dunedin.

Instead, the buildings deteriorated, with ferns and trees visible inside the buildings until they were later boarded-up. But trees can be seen growing in behind one of the buildings, while a neighbouring building had a collapsed roof.

The state of the buildings led to concerns it was a case of demolition by neglect, while the council was looking at doing more to encourage the maintenance and restoration of the city’s historic buildings.

Supplied A red line marks the development location.

The developers and the project manager could not be reached for comment, but neighbouring businesses had been told that demolition would begin on Stafford St, at Halifax House, from Sunday.

As part of the consent, construction of replacement buildings was required to begin within two years of demolition finishing.

If that did not happen, a public pocket park would be constructed on the site until redevelopment begins.