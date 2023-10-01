Trade Me prices 'forcing property managers to look elsewhere'

Property managers say Trade Me is one of the only options they have for advertising rentals.

Property managers say Trade Me Property has a rental “monopoly” and is raising its fees with little competition.

Robyn Fantham, managing director of Real Property, said her business had negotiated rates and signed a one-year fixed contract with Trade Me. The pricing was used to determine what it charged clients.

“Mid-way through that one-year contract we were given a significant price increase and when I contacted Trade Me to point out I was on a contract so this wouldn’t apply to me, I was informed that it was in the small print, and they were able to increase fees.”

She said the price increase was about 30%.

“With there being no other decent advertising platform, they clearly had control over us. Shortly afterwards there was another price increase as well, so our fees were then almost double what they had been.”

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd would not disclose what it charged property managers because it was commercially sensitive but said the packages offered were being updated.

He said the site had invested heavily in its audience to ensure property managers and landlords got the most eyes possible on their property listings.

“Like any business, we review our pricing from time-to-time and always aim to offer good value for money.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod talks to Market Matters about why the next food and rental price data could prove important for interest rates.

The pricing for landlords who listed with Trade Me was not affected by the changes.

“We believe our pricing fairly reflects the value we offer and the audience we deliver,” Lloyd said.

“This price change for property managers is not a decision that we took lightly, however, we believe we still offer great value for money.”

Craeg Williams of Tenancy.co.nz, a software provider for about 80% New Zealand property managers, said over the past three years it had heard feedback from clients that there needed to be more competition in the rental listing space,.

Supplied Entrepreneur Bradley Parsonson started rental property platform Allhouse.

Trade Me was also increasing its success fees for business owners from October 1.

Owner of property management company iRentProperty Carrie Abbott said the company advertised on its social media pages and Trade Me.

“Trade Me definitely have the monopoly as they are a well established Kiwi brand.”

Her firm charged a letting fee of $450, of which $109 was the basic listing fee for Trade Me. The remainder covered staff time for inspections, responding to inquiries, open homes, background checks and lodging the bond correctly.

“There really isn't much of a profit margin here, so if the fees are going up, the letting fee will need to increase accordingly. This is another cost that landlords will have to cover on top of the costs of compliance, rates, insurance, maintenance, management fees and mortgage costs.

“I definitely think it's time for TradeMe to have some competition in this area. And to be honest it wouldn't take much to beat the customer service they provide.

“I haven't heard from my account manager about the fee increases at all. In fact, I haven't received any communication from them, including responses to requests for support.”

Entrepreneur Bradley Parsonson and Jack Yang have created Allhouse, a dedicated rental marketplace for renters as well as a software for property managers and private landlords that automatically turns a listing into a social media advert, directing all tenants back to Allhouse.

Since launching last year, they said they had 13% of the property management market using the software.