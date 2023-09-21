The most expensive districts to rent in Aotearoa as supply dwindles and demand surges

Ratepayers in Wellington city have been hit with a rates error which overcharged residents and undercharged businesses. (File photo)

North Shore, Porirua and Manukau are the most expensive districts to rent in New Zealand, according to the latest property data from Trade Me.

North Shore rents climbed $30 on July to a record-breaking $730 per week, Porirua rents rose $15 to $695, while rents in Manukau increased by $10 to reach a new high of $690.

“After years of strong rent growth in Aotearoa’s main centres, it is now those districts slightly further from the main centres that have the highest rental price tag,” Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

“It seems Kiwi are opting for a slightly longer commute in exchange for a bit more space and a quieter neighbourhood.”

Also featuring in the top 10 most expensive districts to rent were Tauranga, Upper Hutt, Rodney and Papakura.

“Unfortunately, no matter which district you are in, it is likely that it is now costing you more to rent than the same time last year and in some cases, than in July.”

Rental supply was continuing to fall and demand was soaring, which caused prices to climb across the country last month.

Nationwide supply fell 17% year-on-year, while demand increased 14%.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Burge says small towns are increasingly attractive to investors because they can still buy rentals that are cashflow positive.

New Zealand’s median weekly rent climbed 7% in August when compared to a year ago, at $620.

“Rents in Canterbury reached a new record at $570, along with Northland at $590 and Otago at $560,” Llyod said.

Meanwhile, Marlborough, Southland, Nelson/Tasman and Auckland all experienced a double-digit percentage increase in median weekly rent when compared with the year prior.

Large properties, which had five or more bedrooms, had the largest annual percentage increase of any property size in August.

The 8% jump for large properties drove the median weekly rent in New Zealand climb to $995, edging closer to the $1000 mark.

Lloyd said rent for large properties in Auckland increased by 15% to reach a record $1130 in August, making it the most expensive property size in the country.

“Across every property size in New Zealand we saw an annual increase in median weekly rent. The only one to buck the trend was 5+ bedroom properties in Wellington which fell 1% to $985.”