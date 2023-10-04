Tenant refunded almost $60k after living in unlawful rental for 9 years

The unconsented addition of an oven and cooktop to Vijay and Seema Pavate’s rental unit has seen them ordered to pay tenant Ishwar Lal Bhai $59,202, or 33% of the rent paid since the tenancy began in 2013. (File photo)

An Auckland tenant has been refunded almost $60,000 worth of rent after it turned out the rental he had lived in for nine years was unlawful.

Landlords Vijay and Seema Pavate​ were ordered to compensate tenant Ishwar Lal Bhai​ 33% of the rent he paid while living in their Mt Roskill rental property over nine years.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, Lal Bhai rented a one-bedroom flat attached to a garage at the rear of the main dwelling, which was separately occupied.

Lal Bhai told the tribunal the rental was unlawful as it did not have an address, letter box or rubbish bins separate from the main house.

At a hearing in June, the Pavates denied that the property was unlawful as the unit was consented and given a code of compliance certificate (CCC) from Auckland Council in 2004.

However, a report by building regulatory consultancy service Agents NZ produced by the landlords as evidence at a later hearing found that the landlords had added a cooker and oven to the unit after the CCC was issued.

The addition of the appliances meant the unit’s kitchenette had been converted into a kitchen.

According to Agent NZ’s report, adding a kitchen to a building turns it into a minor or secondary dwelling, meaning the property owners must seek resource and building consent.

“Since there is no building consent granted for installing the kitchen, it is considered unauthorised/unconsented work.”

After receiving the report, the landlords retrospectively sought building consent for the kitchen, the application of which was still pending at the second Tenancy Tribunal hearing in July.

Tribunal adjudicator G Guptill said the landlords should have known that a kitchen had not been applied for or consented.

It was their responsibility under the Residential Tenancies Act to ensure their property was legal before renting it out for residential purposes.

“The kitchen was not council consented and this posed a potential safety issue,” Guptill said.

The unit also lacked a source of heating in its living room, which was a breach of the landlord’s responsibilities laid out in the Act.

Lal Bhai suffered ill health due to the unit being cold. His verbal requests for heating had been ignored.

“He continued to live in the premises because he was elderly and could not find anywhere else to move,” Guptill said.

Guptill ordered the Pavate’s to refund Lal Bhai $59,202, or 33% of the rent paid since the tenancy began in 2013.