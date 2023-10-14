Palmerston North house prices sure to rise

Palmerston North Sales Manager and Auctioneer for New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty John van Lienen and wife and sales associate Michelle van Lienen.

John and Michelle van Lienen have managed more than 6000 house sales in Palmerston North since they started out in the real estate industry in the late 1980s.

They can drive down some city streets and know they have sold two-thirds of the homes there, some two or three times, each one its owner’s castle.

And after their decades of experience helping sellers get the best price they can for their properties, the longest-standing real estate partners in Manawatū have come to a conclusion that might surprise many first-home buyers.

They say the median sale price of houses in Palmerston North is too cheap.

Put another way, they are more affordable in a city that offers great value compared to homes in other parts of New Zealand.

John said it was hard to explain why the latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand figures showed Palmerston North prices lagging behind comparable regional centres.

The Palmerston North median sale price for September was $618,000.

That was behind Hamilton at $745,000, Hastings at $750,000, Whangarei at $687,500 and New Plymouth at $630,000.

Buyers would have to move to Dunedin to find a cheaper median price, currently $592,000.

The median rateable value of the residential properties sold in Palmerston North was $730,000, $112,000 more than they were actually selling for.

Outside Auckland, the national median sale price was $700,000.

“Palmerston North is due for a good increase in property values over the next two to five years,” said John.

“We are centrally located and affordable.

“We are in a growth economy with good job prospects across many different employment options.

“We have a good hospital and airport, and are known as a great place to raise a family, with good schools and further education pathways to Massey University.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff ManawatÅ«'s longest-standing real estate duo John and Michelle van Lienen believe Palmerston North house prices should increase.

He said the value Palmerston North offered for $618,000 was remarkable.

Their observations of the real estate market come from decades of experience, latterly at the middle to higher end of the market, where they have worked hard to secure selling prices above their clients’ expectations, and hold the record for securing the highest average sale price.

But even there, they believe prices are too cheap, with the cost of building new significantly exceeding what properties are selling for.

Back at the beginning of his career, John remembers the median sale price for houses in Palmerston North was around $75,000.

“Imagine today if you sold that same property at $625,000, which is likely to be paid off by now and mortgage free.

“That’s a really healthy $550,000 capital gain.”

John began his career back in 1987, returning from an overseas trip and with experience as a livestock agent.

He was taken on to start up Property Brokers’ Feilding office, getting around on his bike.

It was a challenging time to start, affected by the share market crash and recession, with mortgage interest rates ballooning out to a phenomenal 24% and very low buyer confidence.

Michelle began her career a couple of years later, after wanting to be a real estate agent since she was seven years old.

She started in administration at JP Morgan, persistently asking to be let out into the field, and finally getting to sell for Rose City.

The two met during the 1990s while they were both working at Property Brokers in Palmerston North, and in 1999 formed their own company, JVL Prestige Realty, which went on to be awarded Australasian Boutique agency of the year in 2009.

John has taken out the Australasian Auctioneer of the year competition twice in Sydney, while Michelle has won several sales awards.

In 2014 they sold the business and currently manage New Zealand Sothebys International Realty Manawatū.

Auctions there can be livestreamed around the world, providing connections to an eager international market.

They anticipate more national and international buyers will be taking a closer interest in the region.