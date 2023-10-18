High-density property prices are dropping, is now a good time to buy?

If you’ve always wanted to live in a high rise, now could be your chance as high-density properties drop in advertised price across the country – but there is a warning they won’t stay that way for long.

According to Trade Me’s Property Price Index for September, apartments, townhouses and units in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch have all taken in a dive in advertised price.

The biggest drop was for apartment living in Christchurch, where the average asking price is down 16.2% to $652,700.

“Apartment hunters in Auckland and Wellington might also find now is the time – with the average asking price in Auckland down 7.5% and Wellington down 10.2%,” Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

Smaller houses are also coming down in price, particularly one- to two-bedrooms in Auckland, down 11%, and Wellington, down 4% year-on-year.

Corelogic NZ head of research Nick Goodall said the data also spread over into median sale prices, but they were beginning to rise again.

Median sales price for apartments in Auckland City were $550,000, down 6.5% compared to this time last year, though prices were up 16.2% from a recent low of $473,500 in April this year.

Median sales price for apartments in Wellington were $545,500, down 10.2%, though they were up 1.1% in the last three months.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Linda and Robert Burgess have recently moved into a 10th floor apartment, along with their Lowchen, Badger.

In Christchurch the median sales price was $515,000, up 1.6%, but actually down 10.2% on recent peak of $573,500 in February this year.

“So if anything it looks like apartments in both Auckland and Wellington are heading back up in price, while in Christchurch they’re heading the other direction.”

This could just be reflective of broader market trends, he said, while in Christchurch there also hadn’t been too many sales recently.

”They certainly offer an attractive entry point to the market, and it’s been great to see more and more higher density options being consented and built.

“We do expect the market to modestly increase from here and that will include higher density options, as our population grows and interest rates peak.”

The Trade Me Property Price Index showed small signs of improvement in the property market overall.

The national average asking price for a property was up 0.4% in September when compared with August, following an identical 0.4% increase in August, sitting at $840,050.

“Aotearoa’s property market has started to show signs of bouncing back as we start moving into the warmer months. While prices have certainly dropped since the peak highs seen in 2021, they now seem to be levelling out,” Lloyd said.

“Buyers looking to take advantage of the market might find the time is now as we head into the summer months, where we tend to see an increase in demand.

Meanwhile, the national average asking price was still down by 6.2% compared September 2022.

“However, based on the trajectory we are seeing the market move, I would say cashed-up buyers are in a great position to make the most of these market conditions before prices really head north.”