New build buyers left with a dirty ditch in their Paraparaumu backyard

A group of seven new build buyers in Paraparaumu have been left disappointed after finding their new homes have a large drainage ditch in their backyard.

A first home buyer couple has found themselves stuck in a ditch amid a stand-off between neighbours, a builder and the council.

Paraparaumu’s Joe and Alicia Shadwick were disappointed to find that their new build has a great big dirty drain in the backyard, which they say wasn’t what was promised.

“There’s nothing but mud where our clothesline is supposed to be. It’s a sharply sloped ditch, and it's a nightmare going up and down the yard,” Joe Shadwick said.

The drain runs through seven new homes in a subdivision off Arawhata Road, an area prone to flooding.

The builder had planned to fill and flatten the ditch and build a retaining wall, but has been at an impasse with the council for over a year, and has instead offered buyers a variation and a partial refund.

Shadwick said it appeared as if buyers would simply have to accept having an open sewer, as many were paying rent on top of staged mortgage payments and needed to move into their new homes.

Have you got a property problem? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz

Joe Shadwick/Supplied Joe and Alicia Shadwick feel they are being forced to accept a big ditch in their backyard, but it wasn't what they signed up for.

Kenepuru Homes director Jarrad Tilyard said his company had inherited the problem, and that potential issues with storm water ought to have been dealt with by hydrology experts when the original developer applied for resource consent.

“Construction projects are like the princess and the pea. If you don’t get to problems early on, then you have so many layers that you need to remove to sort something out.”

Tilyard said that the developer dug out peat from the site and filled it with sand before compacting it, and now water that previously drained from neighbouring properties had nowhere to go.

“All this flooding started to happen on the neighbours’ properties, and they got all upset about that. One of them was quite horrible about it and graffitied our fence, when we didn’t even do the bloody development.”

When Kenepuru bought the site and started offering home and land packages, Tillyard said it established that zoning rules would theoretically allow for a two-metre retaining wall and fence. It hadn’t anticipated the drain would be a problem.

But, the council wants to keep the drain, at least until it can upgrade nearby infrastructure - and when that might happen isn’t known.

“It’s really sad because now the clients have a slope at the back of their sites, and it’s not nice... that’s so disappointing as a builder, because you want people to be happy, not all pissed off,” Tilyard said.

A spokesperson for the Kāpiti Coast District Council said the drain was within a council easement and had always been shown on the original subdivision plans when resource consent was granted.

“The drain that is currently in place is not proposed to be temporary as it formed part of the original subdivision plan.”

However, they said the council was investigating a “catchment-wide stormwater management solution”, that could replace the drain.

STUFF A neighbour's quick thinking prevented several homes in a Kāpiti Coast town from being damaged by floodwater.

“This work is progressing, however we are yet to identify and agree timeframes for when this will be completed.”

Shadwick said he was frustrated to only have learnt about the drainage dilemma in June. He believes it should have been disclosed to buyers a lot sooner in the two-year project.

“It will affect the value of the property. Had we known this was possible, we wouldn’t have bought here.”