Two sentenced to prison in $8.7 million mortgage fraud case

Two men have been sentenced to prison for a $8.7 million mortgage fraud case.

Two Auckland men have been sentenced to years in prison after being found guilty of charges related to an $8.7 million mortgage fraud scheme.

Bryan Martin was sentenced on Wednesday to four years’ imprisonment after being found guilty on charges of obtaining by deception and attempting to obtain by deception following a trial last year.

Joshua Grant was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment.

The charges were laid by the Serious Fraud Office Te Tari Hara Tāware (SFO).

Martin​ and Grant​ were found guilty of using fake employment agreements to defraud banks out of $8.7m to get into property investing. They lacked the income needed to obtain finance.

Martin used a non-trading entity, Momentum Transition Developments, and created fake employment agreements for his wife, Sian Grant, and Martin’s then-partner, Vicki Cotter.

Fourteen loan applications were made between August 2015 and October 2016 which falsely stated the applicant was employed by Momentum.

By moving money between their own private bank accounts, the group gave the impression that they received regular salaries.

Mortgage applications were initially submitted through a brokerage where Cotter was a licensed broker, and later directly.

In 2015, ASB approved a loan for a $1.1m property in Flat Bush, and Cotter became the registered owner under her maiden name.

STUFF Susan Edmunds speaks with four mortgage advisers what how best to prepare yourself financially when buying a home.

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentence was a reflection of the serious nature of the offending, which was a deliberate effort to circumvent lending restrictions.

“New Zealanders invest heavily in property and mortgages are a key part of the process. Lending restrictions protect both banks and those who are borrowing, as well as the wider economy.

“Offending of this nature breaches the trust between bankers, mortgage brokers and customers, which can ultimately impact the ability of future borrowers to secure loans.”

Sian Grant was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention last year after pleading guilty to four charges of obtaining by deception and one charge of attempting to obtain by deception.

Cotter, who pleaded guilty in 2022, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention in July last year.

At her sentencing Cotter read a letter to the court that said she was no longer the same vulnerable person and was very sorry for what happened.

“If I could go back in time, I would never trust someone blindly, who lied, bullied and manipulated me.”