It's on the market: Clubs of Marlborough, aka 42 Alfred St, an 'iconic opportunity'

The Clubs of Marlborough, a "substantial two-storey recreational complex", is finally on the market, "as is where is".

42 Alfred St is on the market. That’s the Clubs of Marlborough, to me and you.

The listing went live on the Bayleys website this week, touting the liquidation sale as an “iconic opportunity”.

The men tasked with selling the property on an “as is, where is basis” are Glenn Dick, of Bayleys Marlborough, and Fraser Press, of Bayleys Wellington. And they want it sold within the month, with the tender process closing on November 15.

A press release from the pair suggested ideas for the “substantial” 6500 square metre two-storey property, on a 2800sqm section.

“A potential change of use to a campus-style office precinct, place of assembly for church or community groups, education facility, commercial accommodation, retail or entertainment precinct are all possible avenues to explore,” the press release said.

Potential owner-occupiers or astute investors looking to purchase a property in Blenheim at a fraction of the replacement value needed to seriously consider this opportunity, Dick said.

Supplied The property was designed to “optimise views” from the upper level over the Taylor River, Glenn Dick said.

“Recreating an asset of this scale and quality would come at a significant cost and protracted time-frame in today’s market,” he said.

“This opportunity will suit a vast range of users due to its prime location, favourable central business zoning and the extensive infrastructure that is within the property.”

The listing said the building was developed in 2007 as a “centrepiece for the community”, with a range of different clubs using the facility under the ownership of the Blenheim Working Men's Club and the Blenheim RSA.

The 133-year-old Blenheim Working Men’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, closed its purpose-built headquarters in November last year due to outstanding debt and declining revenue. The clubs officially went into liquidation in March this year.

Liquidator Malcolm Hollis, of PricewaterhouseCoopers, in April said he wanted the property on the market “very soon”, but a few “little issues”, such as a 99-year Bridge Club lease, pushed that out until October.

That was sorted, and the press release from Bayleys on Friday said the property assets and chattels were “officially on the market with a path forward for a clean sale”.

Supplied The gym is on the ground floor.

The release briefly described the property.

“On the ground floor there’s a double-height atrium, main entry foyer, office and committee room, rifle range mound and butts, gymnasium with men’s and women’s bathroom facilities, main hall, storage areas and ancillary amenities.

“A mezzanine floor provides additional storage space and plant room requirements, while on the first floor there are bars, restaurant, children’s room, pool/billiards rooms, bridge clubroom, kitchen, storerooms, ablutions and amenities together with an expansive front terrace overlooking the Taylor River.”

Press said the property had a national building standard (NBS) rating of 60%. That was based on an IL3 importance level. An IL3 importance-level building was one where more than 300 people could congregate in one area, Press explained.

However, under traditional commercial use, the property would be rated as an IL2 importance-level building and would be at 75% NBS.

Supplied The main lobby, with doors through to the Marlborough Events Centre, which isn’t for sale.

The property was unit titled into three main units, with the Clubs of Marlborough owning units B and C. These were available for sale with vacant possession. The Marlborough District Council owned Unit A, the Marlborough Events Centre, which was not for sale.

“The Marlborough District Council continues to operate the Marlborough Events Centre and is looking forward to the adjacent facility being occupied,” a council spokesperson said.

Hollis on Friday said he was pleased to be able to “give the green light for this well-known iconic Blenheim property to be placed on the market”.

“I am sure the sale process will generate much interest,” he said.