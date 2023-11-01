Risk of falling masonry from facade led to partial Dunedin street closure

Dunedin’s Princes St partially blocked off after parts of a facade collapsed

A large part of a facade has collapsed, forcing the initial closure of a busy Dunedin street.

Deconstruction is underway on buildings at 380- 394 Princes Street, but some of that work happened quicker than what was expected.

Facade masonry collapsed in on the building on Wednesday morning, leaving a window arch unsupported and unstable, a spokesperson for the project said.

Concerns that the facade could collapse onto the street, led to Scope Group, which is managing the demolition phase, closing the northbound lane of Princes St for the entire block.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Part of a facade of a building collapsed on Princes St.

That would end when it was safe for commuters, the spokesperson said.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said: ‘’We are aware part of the façade of one of the Princes Street buildings being demolished has collapsed, requiring a temporary closure of part of Princes St’’.

The lane has since been reopened but traffic management remains in place at the site.

The section of façade which collapsed was due to be demolished as part of the ongoing work, the spokesperson said.

The city council gave the Christchurch-based developers behind the project consent back in May.

That consent allowed buildings at 380, 382 and 386 Princes Street and 11 Stafford Street to be demolished, while the developer would retain the building and the protected facade at 372-378 Princes Street.

A letter obtained by Stuff said the demolition was expected to take up to ten weeks.

Supplied Supplied images of the inside of 372-392 Princes St, Dunedin.

The Princes St buildings have been fenced-off since last year over concerns they could collapse.

Company Totara-Dunedin bought the 372-392 Princes St lot in early 2021, although one director had been a part owner since 2006.

As part of the consent, construction of replacement buildings was required to begin within two years of demolition finishing.