Multiple offers for Clubs of Marlborough as tender process closes

The main lobby of the Clubs of Marlborough, with doors through to the Marlborough Events Centre, which isn’t for sale.

The sale of the Clubs of Marlborough has attracted multiple offers, the liquidator says.

The “iconic” property went on the market in October, on an “as is, where is basis”, with the tender process closing on Wednesday.

Liquidator Malcolm Hollis, of PricewaterhouseCoopers, confirmed to the Express on Thursday the property had received multiple offers.

Hollis would not say how many offers had been received.

“All I can say publicly is we are considering the offers received and will be in touch with all parties next week.”

The Clubs of Marlborough, built in 2007, closed its doors last November due to multimillion-dollar debt and declining revenue.

The Blenheim Working Men’s Club, trading as Clubs of Marlborough, was one of New Zealand’s oldest Friendly Societies and had been operating for more than 130 years.

At the time of closing, it had about 4000 members and employed 50 staff. The Marlborough Returned and Services Association vacated the building at the same time. The clubs officially went into liquidation in March this year.

Supplied The Clubs of Marlborough, a "substantial two-storey recreational complex", went on the market "as is where is" in October.

Glenn Dick, of Bayleys Marlborough, said in a press release last month the sale was a great opportunity for potential owner-occupiers or astute investors looking to purchase a property in Blenheim at a fraction of the replacement value.

“Recreating an asset of this scale and quality would come at a significant cost and protracted time-frame in today’s market,” he said.

It was a 6500m² two-storey property, on a 2800m² section, in a “prime location”, with views of the Taylor River and a large public car park out front. It had a parking building across the road too.

The property had a national building standard (NBS) rating of 60%, which was based on an IL3 importance level. An IL3 importance-level building was one where more than 300 people could congregate in one area.

Under traditional commercial use, the property would be rated as an IL2 importance-level building and would be at 75% NBS.

The property was unit titled into three main units, with the Clubs of Marlborough owning units B and C. These were available for sale with vacant possession. The Marlborough District Council owned Unit A, the Marlborough Events Centre, which was not for sale.

Supplied/Marlborough Express The first floor of the premises, leading to the bars and restaurant.

The Bayleys press release last month suggested ideas for the “substantial” property, which had a gym, bars, restaurant, children’s room, pool/billiards rooms, kitchen, office space and storage areas.

“A potential change of use to a campus-style office precinct, place of assembly for church or community groups, education facility, commercial accommodation, retail or entertainment precinct are all possible avenues to explore,” the press release said.

Former Clubs of Marlborough member Margaret Sowry, who had started a new group with her husband, the Marlborough Community Club, said it was great to hear there were multiple offers on the property, almost a year to the week that the doors closed for good.

“It’s very, very exciting, and it gives [the liquidator] room to negotiate ... It’s a huge building, it just needs to be used for the right purpose.

“[The liquidator] did say to me he would have a valuation in his back pocket and nobody would know what that valuation was, and he knew what he had to get.

“I just want it to be over for the creditors, the staff in particular,” she added.