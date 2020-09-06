Northland emergency housing trust harassed tenant, but won't stop helping homeless

A Northland emergency housing provider has been left with a black mark and a large bill after being found to have harassed a tenant.

However, it won’t stop helping the homeless, its chief executive says.

He Korowai Trust was ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay tenant Simone Benioni $1000 for harassment, including attempting to end her tenancy during the coronavirus lockdown, then threatening to forcibly remove her.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Ricky Houghton says He Korowai Trust provides housing to those in Kaitaia with nowhere else to go.

Chief executive Ricky Houghton said the incident was a learning exercise and the trust will now use a real estate agent to manage its tenancies.

READ MORE:

* The Far North social agency putting people into their own 'recycled' homes

* Coronavirus: State housing lockdown eviction threat for tenant in custody

* Tenant gets compensation for landlord moving into sleepout on property



But the trust will continue to open its doors to those with nowhere else to live, including to Benioni if she ever needs help again, he told Stuff.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF He Korowai Trust rents out houses on its papakāinga, or ancestral Māori land, in Kaitaia.

Benioni, who said she could no longer live at He Korowai because the stress and harassment was causing her autistic son to have seizures, said the trust needs to be more professional and treat people with respect.

The trust rents renovated, furnished former state houses on its Kaitaia papakāinga, charging $275 a week for rent, some groceries and social support. After three years, whānau can rent to buy, Houghton said.

The demand from those with nowhere else to go in the impoverished town of Kaitaia is so high, He Korowai has a waiting list of more than 70.

Houghton said a house was rented to Benioni and her five children, but there was trouble during the coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown with neighbours complaining about noise and intimidation.

He Korowai could have tried to end the tenancy through the Tenancy Tribunal on the grounds of anti-social behaviour, but adjudicator Nicholas Blake found it had no legal power to terminate by notice during lockdown, as it tried to on April 24.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The average income in Kaitaia is $27,000 a year – $2000 below the poverty line, Ricky Houghton says. (File photo)

“He Korowai Trust, as landlord, ought to have been aware of the limitations on termination that were in effect at that time.”

The trust was told by Benioni’s advocate Veradora Smith the notice was illegal, but it instead “doubled down” on the original error by trying to pressure Benioni into leaving with repeated emails and a confrontation, Blake said.

Benioni suffered emotional distress from “confrontational and intimidating behaviour”, Blake found.

Benioni described the confrontation as a “home invasion”, with Houghton and property manager Angela Herbert turning up with a truck for her possessions, yelling and cussing.

“I held the lock with my hands as they had a key and were trying to turn it,” she said.

Blake found the actions breached Benioni’s right to peace, comfort and privacy and awarded her exemplary damages of $1000.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF He Korowai renovates old state houses for people to live in, providing them fully furnished.

Houghton said up to $3500 worth of damage was done to the house and its furniture.

But although the tribunal left the door open for He Korowai to pursue costs for damage, Houghton said the trust is unlikely to go to the Tenancy Tribunal again and more common sense is needed.

He Korowai also lost its registration as a community housing provider, which means it cannot receive an income-related rent subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development.

Houghton said this accreditation was lost because He Korowai’s rule of requiring residents to not drink, do drugs or be violent in their homes is considered a breach of privacy.

He was unapologetic, saying the rule was about ensuring children have a safe home.

“These people come in from a background of drinking, violence and drugs – that’s what brings them to me. They’re broken people; broken relationships; broken lives.”

But Berioni said she does not drink due to a health condition and has never had gang associations.

“My thing is my kids,” the mother-of-five, who sent her autistic son away during the dispute for the sake of his health, said.

She described the papakāinga as a kennel, with Herbert constantly breaching privacy rules.

“She was taking our mana ... I was thinking we would be better off sleeping in my car because at least my son would be with us.”

Berioni welcomed news that He Korowai is to start using a real estate agent manager, saying it would be more fair.

Houghton said the dispute had not stopped him from wanting to help the community, which he described as “a heartbeat away from social desperation”.

“If I was to change my commitment to those people living in Third World conditions, I think I’ll go and retire.”