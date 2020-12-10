Thames-Coromandel property asking prices inch towards $1 million

Asking prices for Coromandel properties have increased 21.9 per cent since July.

Thames-Coromandel’s average house price is closing on the $1 million mark, as more people begin prioritising lifestyle over work proximity after Covid-19.

Data released by Realestate.co.nz shows the average asking price in the coastal district is now $900,999, which represents a year-on-year increase of 21.9 per cent.

Since July 2020, asking prices have increased about $30,000.

The region’s November 2020 result was the second biggest percentage increase for the country.

The national average asking price was $797,156.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Taylor said many regions were showing an increase. In places such as Whangamatā and Whitianga, the price growth reflected the fact that more people were showing an interest in relocating to beach towns.

This “lifestyle switch” is believed to be because more people have been re-evaluating their lifestyle and priorities since the Covid-19 lockdown earlier in the year, Taylor said.

Supplied Vanessa Taylor of Realestate.co.nz says Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Southland, Coromandel, Wairarapa and Manawatu/Whanganui all reached peak asking prices since the company’s records began 13 years ago.

“In April if someone had said Coromandel would be around the $900,000 mark, I would have called that person crazy,” Taylor said.

“But I think after this year and the challenges that New Zealand and the world has had, a lot of people are shifting their lifestyles.

“A lot of companies these days will let you work from home two to four days a week, and I think that has meant that more people are looking more at their lifestyle, how they can relax more and how can they spend more time with family and kids.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The top five destinations for buyers in Thames-Coromandel are Whangamata (pictured), Whitianga, Thames, Pauanui and Tairua.

The region’s residential sale data for November show that of the 22,429 active users searching for a home in Thames-Coromandel, more than 11,609 were from Auckland and 3501 were from Waikato.

Bayleys Whitianga real estate manager Mary Walker was surprised the average house price for the region was that high. The branch breaks it down by town and not for the whole region.

Regardless, she said the figure didn’t seem “ridiculous” as house prices were far exceeding everyone's expectations.

“Just about every property we are selling has multiple offers on it,” Walker said.

“If anything is under $400,000 or $500,000 there’s a fight over the damn thing. Obviously the higher the value, you do get fewer buyers, but it’s just astounding how much interest there is.”

She estimates the average house price in the Thames area is about $700,000.

The region was also experiencing a “real spread” of buyers looking for permanent homes in places such as Tairua and Whitianga, while holiday home hot spots are Cook Beach, Hahei, Hot Water Beach, Whangapoua, and Kūaotunu.

Richardsons Real Estate principal officer Emma Ashworth said Whitianga had become particularly popular because people could get the experience of living in a beach town but also have access to infrastructure and services nearby.

Supplied Richardsons Real Estate principal officer Emma Ashworth says all is not lost for first home buyers looking in the Coromandel market.

She said the demand was massive and was “outweighing supply, well and truly”.

Nelson and Bays, Coromandel, and Marlborough had the lowest stock compared with 2019, decreasing by 44.7 per cent, 43.4 per cent and 42.9 per cent respectively.

Despite this, Ashworth doesn’t believe all is lost for first home buyers looking in the Coromandel market.

“In some locations it’s becoming increasingly hard for first home buyers.

“But it depends on what area they are looking at. We have a higher average age across the peninsula, but we also have a lot of families that are currently looking to relocate.”