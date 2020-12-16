Retirement sector sees secure future in Christchurch industrial property

Situated on a 20ha parcel of freehold land situated on State Highway 1, the Tegel operation occupies 3ha.

The performance of the Christchurch industrial property market has investors throughout New Zealand seeking a slice of the action.

Sam Staite, director of the industrial division at Colliers International in Christchurch, said there was an “insatiable” demand for quality stock.

He said there was particular interest coming from older investors, with multiple offers coming from retirees seeking to secure industrial properties that had decent lease terms remaining.

“The long-term outlook of low deposit rates has thrown out the retirement plans for a lot of people and, as such, they are being forced to look outside of the bank for reasonable returns.

“Understandably, retirees find it difficult to come to terms with spending their capital to fund their lives after they have finished up at work. They are far more comfortable spending investment returns.”

A purpose-built facility for household name Akaroa Salmon, at 89 Treffers Rd in Wigram, drew four offers a week ahead of deadline.

The successful buyer was a local investor, but there was significant interest from unlisted funds, private investors, and trusts outside of Christchurch – attracted by the 2019 architecturally designed facility with a 20-year lease in place.

Supplied/Stuff The property at 26 Logistics Dr sits on 10,855sqm fronting SH1.

Another keenly sought asset, which is currently under offer, is a breeder rearing unit in Rakaia, Canterbury, leased to Tegel for 15 years through to 2033.

Situated on a 20ha parcel of freehold land situated on State Highway 1, the Tegel operation occupies approximately 3ha.

“Again, we received multiple offers from across New Zealand, with investors attracted by the tenant brand, long lease term with good fixed growth, strong returns and fixed annual increases,” said Staite.

Interest has also been strong in a property at 26 Logistics Dr, Christchurch, which is being offered for sale with a new 15-year lease-back to the well-established tenant.

“The 2013 constructed premises fits the business perfectly, so they’re very comfortable with committing to a long lease.”

Fronting State Highway 1, and in one of the most sought-after industrial areas of Christchurch, the building features more than 4500sqm of lettable, blended between warehouse, office and canopy areas. It sits on 10,855sqm of land and has an annual rent of $651,216 plus GST.

“With solid fixed annual growth, this is the perfect bottom drawer investment.”

Staite is optimistic about continued strength in the Christchurch industrial property market for the future: “Barring a major event, we expect no change to investor sentiment leading into 2021 and we are predicting yields to tighten further as demand continues to grow.”