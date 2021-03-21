Million dollar dumps: Auckland's derelict properties worth millions of dollars

Property demand continues to outstrip supply, driving record median prices even higher. In Auckland - where the average house price is over $1m - there’s a jarring number of empty derelicts.

New Zealand is in a housing crisis. Around the country, the demand for property continues to outstrip supply, driving record median prices even higher. In the city worst affected - where an average house price of over $1m has seen it ranked the fourth least-affordable city in the world - some sit empty and unmaintained. Caroline Williams reports on some of Auckland’s mysterious million dollar dumps.

Nestled in a row of grand, architecturally-designed properties on an idyllic Northcote street overlooking the Waitematā Harbour and Auckland cityscape, is what appears to be a jungle.

But behind a Sylvan Ave garden so overgrown, that from the street it’s hard to tell a house is even there, is a three-bedroom property valued at $1.73m.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named so as not to upset the owner, describes it as “a prime piece of real estate” that’s been overgrown for years. The last residents thought to be students, in 2013.

READ MORE:

* Landlords selling properties make median $300,000 per sale

* What happened after Jacinda Ardern said house prices can't keep skyrocketing

* Auckland tennis court bought for £500 in the 1950s nets $2.2 million at auction



Caroline Williams/Stuff This overgrown property on Northcote’s Sylvan Ave is flanked by modern, grand homes.

The house sits on a 1045 square metre plot of land, just 400m from the northern motorway and minutes from the CBD.

Another neighbour, who also didn’t want to be named due to fears of upsetting her neighbour, has lived in the street for 40 years. She told Stuff she had heard of people who were interested in buying the property, but it remained unsold and unkempt.

Inside, it’s not clear what state the house is actually in. Neighbours say they aren't overly concerned given it’s completely hidden from street view by the jungle.

Attempts to contact the owner, who could be based overseas, were unsuccessful.

Caroline Williams/Stuff This overgrown entrance to the Sylvan Ave property.

Auckland Council only gets involved with derelict and overgrown properties if they pose a “health nuisance” to neighbouring properties. For example, giving rise to breeding pests or vermin which may carry disease.

In such a situation, council would work with the owner to try and resolve the problem first. Failing that, it could issue a breach notice for the Property Maintenance and Nuisance Bylaw.

As a last resort, the council can prosecute an owner, however, that is rare.

“If a building is abandoned and members of the public are gaining access we can also use the bylaw to compel the owner to secure the property,” Auckland Council’s Mark Parkinson said.

The Sylvan Ave property is one of several in Auckland which has its neighbours feeling mystified.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Neighbours of a derelict property in Westmere fear it could become a fire risk.

Mid-century modernism left to rot

Across the bridge in Westmere, there’s a property left derelict for so long, it's become something of an attraction for curious locals. Neighbours are curious, particularly given its central location and eye-watering estimated market value of $3.14m.

The house, sits on a 942 square metre plot of land on William Denny Ave and was built by architect Barton Gillespie in the 1950s, according to architectural history website Lost Property. Public records show it now belongs to his son, Robert.

The property once boasted full-length windows, on both the top and bottom storeys. However, the space where the glass panes once were is now filled by the banana palms and vines which once grew around them, but have now taken over.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, told Stuff there was some “spectacular” graffiti inside the house, however she would never go inside, thinking it could be dangerous.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The property on William Denny Ave has sat derelict since the 1990s and has a huge estimated market value of $3.13 million.

A neighbour thought the inside was graffitied. She didn’t mind that the building had been left to rot, but feared it could be a fire hazard and had asked children to leave the property on multiple occasions.

In 2013, Robert Gillespie reportedly told the New Zealand Herald he had hoped to add another level to the building, giving it a 360 degree view of the city and the harbour. But he said vandalism had made the project difficult.

But another neighbour, who also didn’t want to be identified, said the house was “trashed to the point where there’s nothing else to trash” and didn’t believe the remaining structure could be built upon.

He said many people had enquired about the property, joking that if he had a dollar for every time someone asked, he’d be able to buy it himself.

Peter Townsend, who lives on the other side of the street, said the property had been vacant and derelict since he moved into the neighbourhood in the mid 1990’s.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A rusting van sitting in the driveway of a Sackville St property has long been a mystery for other residents on the street.

An architect, Townsend said it’s been allowed to go to waste.

“I think it’s a real shame that a piece of mid-century modernism has been left. It’s beyond saving now, you’d just put a bulldozer through it.”

He wasn’t concerned the property’s state would negatively affect his own property’s value, adding that it probably added to the fascination people had with the area.

“They go ‘oh, that’s the street with that old house’.”

Robert Gillespie did not respond to Stuff’s request for an interview.

Do you live near a derelict property? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive Bindi Norwell​ said that with the current market, run-down and derelict properties were unlikely to have a significant impact on surrounding homes and the wider neighbourhood.

Property inventories were down 24.2 per cent compared to the same time last year, which meant buyers were more likely to consider buying houses to do them up, or demolishing to replace with multiple new homes.

“The fear of missing out on a house knowing that the price is likely to increase in the next few months is very real in buyers’ minds.”

Norwell added the old real estate adage of “location, location, location” continued to be relevant.

“Land that is close to the central city or has a good view is always going to retain its value – no matter what the dwelling on the land looks like.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sackville St resident John Glass said the property added character to the area.

‘It’s quite rumpty and I like it’

A rusted and crumbling van sits on the driveway of a Grey Lynn property, but the owners appear to continue to pay for someone to mow the lawns.

The rusty van, which is thought to have sat on the Sackville St driveway for over 30 years, is one of the reasons resident of six years John Glass​ loves the area so much.

“It’s quite rumpty and I like it,” he said – he didn’t mind it had been left to perish as it added “character” to the area.

Rusty van aside, and what appears to be more derelict cars in the back garden, the property has a market value of $1.93m.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Those familiar with the Chhiba's said they were a nice family, however they hadn't been seen in the neighbourhood for some time.

Rashmi Chhiba​, whose mother owns the property, said it had been in her family since the late 1960s and it had been the family home.

It has been empty for a year. Her mother had been living there, but she is no longer independent.

The cars on the property – including the rusty van – belonged to Chhiba’s late brother. The property is yet to be cleaned up as her other brother was finding it hard to deal with, she said.

“It’s not an abandoned property as such, there are a few family things going on that doesn't allow it to be dealt with at present.”

Residents spoken to on the street spoken to by Stuff, many of whom are renters or living with flatmates, were also curious about it.

James Burt​, who has been renting on the street for three years, had observed the property’s lawns being mown on a regular basis by people who appeared professional in hi-vis vests, which he thought suggested people were being paid to do it.

“But I’ve never seen anyone walk in there [and] never seen anyone walk out of there.”

Another neighbour who has owned her home for over 30 years, said the rusting van had always been there.

She had met the family before, but hadn’t seen them for “a while”.

“They used to be far more visible in the street as a family,” she said, adding they were “really nice” and that it was their “family place”.

“It’s a bit of a mystery.”

A third neighbour, who didn’t want to be named because she works in real estate, said it was unlikely the owners had willingly let the property decline.

She didn’t mind its state of the property, but felt upset about those who did complain because they had chosen to live in the neighbourhood.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The former tennis court on Northcote’s Ocean View Rd has magnificent views of the Waitematā Harbour and Auckland City skyline.

Dilapidated tennis court nets $2.21 million at auction

There’s a mix of modern and original homes on Northcote’s Ocean View Rd, but there’s one unusual plot of land – featuring a dilapidated tennis court – that’s set to be built on for the very first time.

That’s after it went under the hammer and netted $2.21m at auction on Wednesday.

Michelle Russell said her father, Raymond Russell bought the neighbouring plot of land for £120 in 1950, when he was earning seven shillings and a sixpence per week.

The house Raymond and his foster father built on the land was the first to be built on that side of the street, Michelle said.

About five years later, he also purchased the 1012 square metre site next door and converted it into a tennis court. It soon became the “neighbourhood hub”, where “all the kids” would come to play tennis and four square and ride on their bikes.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The tennis court once served at the “neighbourhood hub” where children would meet for birthday parties, roller-skating, and to play tennis and four square.

It was bought for £500. But just sold for a massive $2.2m.

Russell’s most treasured memory was when her parents and younger brother, Grant, would play tennis after dinner each night during summer.

It was the happy memories Russell had to remind her parents of when she urged them not to sell the property following Grant’s death in 1975, when he was hit by a drunk driver slightly up the road from the family home.

“Mum and dad just wanted to pack up and leave. They obviously had all these traumatic memories.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Russell’s father, Raymond, purchased the property in the 1950s for £500, when he earned just seven shillings and sixpence a week.

Russell was having the property maintained by a gardener, however it eventually became overgrown with bush and bramble.

“It was getting too much for me.”

On Boxing Day, Russell decided made the decision to sell the tennis court, paying $22,000 for contractors to clear out “the jungle” and get it listed for sale.

“I’m sad, but I know that it’s time.”

It was the first time the property had ever been on the market.

“I just thought with the current housing shortage and people coming into New Zealand and whatnot, I’m not going to be losing a house or anything. It will give someone the opportunity to put something nice on there.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Russell said she hoped whoever bought the property would build something nice on it.

Wes Willis, who has lived on the street for 22 years, said it was good to see the land put to use, possibly for two new homes.

“It’s sitting there doing nothing, and it’s worth quite a bit of money.”

He wasn’t concerned about the prospect of new houses being built on the land, so long as they didn’t disturb his view of the Waitematā, which he didn’t believe would happen.

Malcolm Skilton, who has lived on the street with his wife Pauline for 40 years, said they were part of the “older identities around the place”, adding that their sons had played on the tennis court as children.

“It’s a sign of the times,” he said.