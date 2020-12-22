Auckland to build 23,000 fewer homes than pre-pandemic forecast

The new owner could turn the replica ranch in New Mexico into a full-time filmset or their very own Westworld.

The number of new homes expected to be built over the next six years in Auckland is down 23,000 from earlier forecasts.

The National Construction Pipeline Report 2020 released on Monday predicts 73,000 homes will be consented from 2020 to 2025, while last year's report expected 96,000.

An economist says a lack of international students and more people working from home is scaring away developers, leading to the trend.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Forecasts for home building in Auckland are looking bleak, with a 23,000 drop in the latest MBIE report.

“What we have seen in Auckland is those apartment consents, particularly in the central city, haven’t been nearly as strong as we might have previously expected,” Infometrics director and senior economist Brad Olsen said.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: How did entering the property market get so difficult?

* Coronavirus: Construction sector strong in Southland post-pandemic

* Building consents remain high after bouncing back from lockdown slump



“There’s a few reasons for that, one is that we haven’t had intentional students coming in, and often they will take up those apartments in the central city while they do their studies."

Foreign students have been unable to enter New Zealand due to border restrictions implemented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The National Construction Pipeline Report 2020 reveals 73,000 new home consents are expected to be granted from 2020 to 2025, a drop from last year's forecast of 96,000.

Olsen said a rise in working from home arrangements and “general affordability trends” are also contributing to the drop in consents.

“People are much less interested in sticking around in central cities compared to where they were previously, so developers are not going to get as good a return on apartments,” Olsen said.

Supplied Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen says the absence of international migrants and more people working from home is influencing the drop in consents.

“We have seen a considerable softening already in terms of apartment consents in Auckland, and we are likely to see a continuation of that over the next few years.”

But Olsen said house prices could stabilise off the back of high building activity over the last three years, and less international migration slowing demand.

“With strong population growth, and still considerably high levels of building activity, although not as strong as we might have previously predicted, you’re likely to see the Auckland market becoming better supplied as we move through time,” he said.

“But that’s not likely to mean a massive reversal of current prices it might just see them stabilise to a point.”

National Construction Pipeline Report 2020 forecasts a multi-billion dollar drop in construction work over the next two years due to the impact of the pandemic, including a more than 40 per cent drop in dwelling consents.

It has prompted the country’s builders to call on the Ggvernment to partially underwrite housing development to help lessen the impact of a forecast slump.