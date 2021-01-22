Waste of Space: The Fitz pub has an infamous past, but an uncertain future

Kevin and Natalie McAnulty were once known as The Fitz's longest running couple. The pair met over a pint in 1987 and were regulars until the bar closed.

It was once infamous as the quintessential student hangout, but after last call The Fitz has been a fading ghost of good times and controversy. Though plans for redevelopment were abandoned nearly a decade ago, it remains a promising site, writes Paul Mitchell.

Stories are still being told about Palmerston North’s most infamous pub, even though the building itself has become a faded mossy shell with a disintegrating fence.

The Fitz opened on Ferguson St in 1966 and gained a reputation for its larger-than-life atmosphere, like an eternal student flat party where there were rigid house rules; no dancing, no public displays of affection, no drinking with your right hand, and no nudity before 10pm.

That anarchic attitude faced intense scrutiny and criticism towards the end after a student died in a game of bullrush in 2003. The Fitz closed five years later.

But to Kevin and Natalie McAnulty, officially recognised as the bar’s longest-lasting couple, it was their lounge – and it will always be the place that brought them together.

The Fitz has fallen into disrepair while plans for the site remain uncertain.

Kevin McAnulty said The Fitz was a place you could let loose, or carve out a quiet corner from the bedlam for a yarn over cheep beer.

People from all walks of life came through the door and everybody was a mate, at least for the night, he said.

“If you ever needed anything done, you’d just go into The Fitz and there was someone who could do it or had a friend who could. It was like a living telephone book.”

Dozens of plaques lined The Fitz’s walls commemorating the sometimes questionable achievements of its patrons – from nude rugby champs to “Deemo”, who downed a dozen 745ml beers in just 58 minutes.

“Our plaque is probably still up on the wall, somewhere in there [too],” McAnulty said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The Fitz, pictured a couple of years after it closed, was the quintessential student pub for 42 years. People from all over enjoyed its raucous, larger-than-life atmosphere. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF

The McAnultys became an official Fitz couple when a mutual friend introduced them over a pint in 1987. They clicked instantly and spent the whole night talking and drinking.

There were other couples among the regulars, but the McAnultys were always there together and spent almost as much time at The Fitz as they did at home.

They outlasted all other couples, and saw five different managers come and go.

The Copthorne Hotel being built behind The Fitz in the 1970s.

McAnulty said as the years went on they preferred hanging out in the quieter side-bar and take younger patrons under their wing, so they could enjoy themselves safely.

Some of the best nights were the big events, such as body painting competitions, Christmas Eve and summer parties when The Fitz hid prizes under tonnes of sand in the carpark.

The staff eventually took a tighter rein in 2003 after student William Cranswick, 19, died from a head injury after playing a drunken game of bullrush.

McAnulty said the pub was never the same after that, as it faced criticism for encouraging problem drinking with its cut-price promotions.

Some of it was fair, but some of it was scapegoating for wider problems with drunken behaviour and vandalism in Palmerston North, he said.

The legend of The Fitz remained a cultural touch point and was referenced in this 2015 cartoon for the Manawatū Standard.

It was suspected the notoriety was behind the decision to close The Fitz in 2008, though the official reason from The Millennium and Copthorne Hotels was so the chain could concentrate on the hotel which sits behind the bar.

Millenium-Copthorne spokespeople announced plans to upgrade the building or bulldoze it to make a new entrance to the hotel by 2012, but nothing happened.

The group would not tell Stuff why those plans were abandoned, and nearly nine years’ later, Millenium-Copthorne still won’t comment on the site’s future.

Manawatū property developer Brian Green said the location would be quite attractive to developers if the property ever became available.

It would be a great site for a furniture or whiteware store, or other large retailer that wanted its own parking and to avoid the high rents and rates of the CBD proper, he said.