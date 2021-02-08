Auckland homeowner struggling as water meter issue delays move-in for months

Jing Zhang can't move into her new home in Karaka, which has an issue with water consent.

A couple who purchased a home nearly six months ago are facing financial burden and potential homelessness because they are still waiting for a water meter to be installed.

Jing Zhang and her husband Jia Jing bought the property in Karaka, south Auckland from Generation Homes in August 2020. It is part of a Golden Harbor Development subdivision.

They were told that they would be able to move in mid-November, when construction would be finished and the title issued.

Construction was completed in October, but they were told to wait for the final sign-off stage – the connection of the water supply – before being legally able to move in.

Zhang said they were told it would take a matter of weeks.

“This was annoying because when we bought it we were told that the area used to have a water connection issue, but it had since been resolved,” said Zhang.

To confuse matters further, she had also been given conflicting information from evaluation reports.

The August report outlined a water connection issue that wasn’t present in the second report in September, despite that being the reason given for the setback.

Following almost two months of “regular follow-ups” with Generation Homes, Zhang spoke to the water company, Veolia, in December.

“We were told that the house has water, but that it could not be used safely. Apparently the whole area is a mess and this is an issue that has been ongoing for years.”

A Veolia spokesperson said they sympathised with the couple, but “it is the sole responsibility of the developer to provide all water and wastewater infrastructure required to service their developments”.

“Veolia can only issue a Certificate of Compliance for Water and Wastewater once the developer has completed the delivery of these water and wastewater assets.”

Generation Homes general manager Sean Bignell said he had been dealing with Zhang’s case from the beginning.

“I’ve been pushing and pushing for months and getting nonsense answers from the developers, and it’s been incredibly frustrating.”

He said he would love to help, but unfortunately the situation is beyond his control.

“The developer needs to resolve it, and that’s the problem.

“There’s just a subdivision sitting there ready to go, all it needs is the water.”

Generation Homes has now had to tell Zhang there is no timeline for the water metre installation and the issuing of the title, and all she can do is wait.

“I’ve been saying throughout that if she wants to walk away from the contract then we have no problems letting her out. If she wants to keep proceeding we’re also very happy with that,” Bignell said.

“I understand the situation, and we just want to be able to help.”

Zhang is currently renting and paying for storage facilities for an “entire household of furniture”.

She has already had to move twice since August and is struggling financially, she said.

Pulling out of the current contract isn’t an option either. House prices have risen dramatically since the home was purchased in August, and now the couple “simply could not afford” another similar property.

Zhang said she and her husband are now feeling “completely lost.”

They just want to “move into the house as soon as possible without causing anyone trouble”, she said.

Peter Laurenson, Auckland Council’s acting general manager of building consents, said the council had not received any complaints regarding construction issues at the property.

“Property owners concerned about poor workmanship, or experiencing ongoing issues with construction progress, can call our team on 093010101 to discuss.”

Golden Harbor Development said Stuff had been “misinformed”. The company “has completed all works necessary for our development”, it said in a statement.

“The problem preventing provision of water to the area actually lies in Hingaia Rd one km from my development and another company is responsible for completing this work.”

The developer would not divulge the name of the other company.

“We, like the parties that have contacted you, would also like to see a solution as it is preventing us from gaining titles and selling sections. If the solution was under our control we would have resolved any issues before now.”