Large subdivision plan could transform rapidly growing rural Canterbury town

The town of Lincoln could get thousands of new residents if a development bid by Christchurch’s Carter Group succeeds.

A major new subdivision will transform a small rural town on the outskirts of Christchurch as growth outside the city limits continues to accelerate.

New homes for 5400 residents could be built in the town of Lincoln if a bid by Carter Group succeeds.

The company, headed by developer and investor Philip Carter, wants the Selwyn District Council to rezone 186 hectares of farmland for 2000 new sections and a small commercial area.

The project would hugely increase the size of Lincoln, which now has about 2900 households and 8100 residents. It is planned for land now used for dairying and grazing on the south side of the central Canterbury town.

Selwyn District councillors are set to discuss the application on Wednesday. If accepted, it will be publicly notified and opened to submissions.

The subdivision would be Lincoln’s biggest yet. It would generate an estimated 14,000 vehicle movements a day, including 1400 an hour at peak times, the rezoning application says.

Lincoln resident Ralph Scott said such developments were “inevitable” and the town was losing its village feel as it spreads out.

While he was disappointed productive farmland could be “disappearing under more housing”, more residents would lead to more businesses and amenities for Lincoln.

Scott was also concerned activity would be drawn away from the town centre as Lincoln expanded.

“It’s growing incredibly fast, and the growth is getting faster. But it's still a great place to live.”

Ceri Benger, who owns Lincoln Pharmacy on the town’s main street, was enthusiastic about the prospect of more residents for the town and local businesses.

“As far as I am concerned, all growth is good. As long as it's well planned, let’s hope it is,” Benger said

Selwyn is already one of Christchurch’s fastest growing districts, with a population of about 70,000 residents – up from 28,000 residents 20 years ago.

The council’s district plan already includes eight approved housing projects for Lincoln. The Carter Group site is on both sides of Springs Rd between Collins St and the partly completed subdivisions of Te Whāriki and Verdeco Park.

Spokesman Tim Carter said they hoped the rezoning would be completed within a year if approved, meaning sections could start going on sale in 2022.

They intended to sell sections to both house builders and the public, he said.

“We’ve been interested in Selwyn for some time, and we particularly like that Lincoln land with its lovely outlook to the Port Hills.

“It is good soil and there’s huge demand for the growth there at the moment.”

Carter said they expected the subdivision would be served by a bus service once built.

The land earmarked for the development is largely made up of a farm owned by John and Leslie Greenslade, with whom the developers have a purchase agreement.

About 8.5ha of the site is in the hands of other owners, some of whom the rezoning application describes as “fully supportive”, while others are “reserving their position”.

“Ultimately, the plan change does not preclude owners from continuing their existing activities/use of land and in any event, their views on the proposal can be conveyed by way of submissions,” the application says.

The company’s application says its project would “provide additional competition within greater Christchurch and not just the Lincoln residential land market”.

The Carter Group plan sets out a plan for homes on sections between 400 square metres and 600sqm in size, plus a small number on bigger sections at the eastern end.

It suggests homes would be mainly single storey and between 150sqm and 220sqm.

The company’s previous land development work includes a large industrial subdivision in Rolleston, and completed residential subdivisions in Christchurch, including Hyde Park and Regents Park. It is also a major central city commercial landlord with assets such as The Crossing shopping centre and several upcoming hotel projects.

It has made the Lincoln rezoning bid under the company name Rolleston Industrial Developments Ltd.

The subdivision’s commercial area would consist of a group of small business premises on Springs Rd, described in the application as catering for “the convenience shopping needs of the development’s residents”.

Four recreation reserves and shared cycle and pedestrian paths were part of the plan, as was a cycleway alongside Springs Creek, and multiple road links to existing parts of Lincoln.

Some existing roads, including Springs Rd, would need to be upgraded.

The original Chudleigh homestead on the land would be retained.