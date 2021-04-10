Housing affordability rule changed tipped to spur surge in commercial property

House prices have been skyrocketing across New Zealand over the last year.

Recent changes to rules around owning residential property may see investors swapping to buy commercial property instead, a New Plymouth commercial real estate agent says.

Colliers International agent Benet Carroll​ said some residential investors were selling up and swapping their focus to the commercial sector, which was not affected by new Government policies to make housing more affordable.

The changes targeted investors buying and selling residential property and extended the “bright line” test from five years to 10 years, meaning investors pay 39 per cent tax on profit from an investment property sold within 10 years of the purchase date.

It also removed the ability for residential landlords to claim full tax deductions on mortgage interest payments for an investment property bought after September 30, closing a “loophole” that enabled investors to outbid buyers looking for a home to live in.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Colliers International agent Benet Carroll is picking the new rules will make commercial property more attractive to investors.

“The changes may have had an effect on residential investors who are looking at getting out, they see an opportunity in commercial investments while interest rates remain low and demand for properties increased.”

Carroll said Colliers sold five commercial properties in March totalling $17.3m when monthly sales “generally amount to between $1m to $3m total most months”.

Among the sales was Countdown Stratford which sold for $13m, and Dulux Paints in New Plymouth which provided a 4.6 per cent yield, he said.

“Selling this amount of commercial property in a month was significant for New Plymouth and showed there was still demand for good quality commercial investment to be picked up,” he said.

Property investor Matt Hareb​, who owns a large portfolio of commercial and residential property in Taranaki, said commercial investments were becoming more attractive for residential landlords.

Hareb was looking closely at selling some of his residential properties to buy more commercial land.

“If you are running a business you are looking for returns of less than 10 years,” he said.

“No one wants to buy a residential property and be taxed 39 per cent when you sell.”

Residential property investor Richard Woodd​, of New Plymouth, said a combination of factors, including a housing shortage, rising rents, low mortgage rates, and low returns on term deposits, was the cause for sky rocketing house prices.

Small investors were not confident enough to risk using their capital to re-invest in a better property after the recent changes, he said.

Taranaki Property Investors Association member, and landlord, Colin Comber said rental housing landlords were not speculators, but people who wanted an investment of more than 10 years.

Extending the bright line test to 10 years would not affect most private rental housing providers as they were in the business long-term, more than 10 years, he said.

SUPPLIED Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Taranaki ambassador Garry Malcolm says there is no sign of demand for residential housing dropping.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Taranaki ambassador Garry Malcolm​ said even with the rule changes there would likely be no impact on house sales until the interest rates dropped and the shortage of housing stock improved.

Malcolm said demand for residential housing was still high across the board, and showed no sign of dropping off.

“First home buyers have not been put off and people are clamouring to buy while there are low interest rates and a lack of houses for sale.

“The impact of the changes may take longer to be felt as small investors get out and bigger investors adopt a wait and see approach.

“For smaller investors it may be a good time to sell and reap the benefits of high prices.”