Mystery digger vandal: Emergency stop button prevented more houses being destroyed in Auckland's Flat Bush

A vandal has demolished a house on a building site in Flat Bush overnight after commandeering a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

An emergency stop button likely prevented vandals from wrecking more homes at an Auckland site where a newly-built house was destroyed by a digger.

Mystery still surrounds the identity of the vandal responsible for smashing the Flat Bush house to pieces with a 20-tonne digger early on Friday morning.

Workers were due to put the final touches on the house when they arrived at the site a few hours later. Instead, the house had been torn down, leaving timber, roofing and other debris strewn across the site, while concrete foundations recently poured for other homes nearby had also been ripped up.

Police are in the early stages of investigation, a spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Chaos on building site as vandal destroys house with 20-tonne digger

* DIY flamethrower wasp nest removal tactic not reckless, insurer says

* Couple who left keys in letterbox for gang have insurance claim turned down



JASON DORDAY/Stuff The house was smashed up by an unknown person in a digger early on Thursday morning.

Baljit Dheil of DDL Homes, which runs the site, told Stuff on Friday the house was irreparably damaged and that it would likely cost $200,000 and take at least two or three months to rebuild.

Dheil did not respond to Stuff's calls on Saturday, however a worker at the site said it was lucky the vandals had not destroyed the adjoining houses.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

It is believed the vandal started the digger between 1.15am and 1.30am, before being brought to a halt around 3.15am.

The worker explained an emergency button in the digger was likely activated, which would have brought it to a halt.

“That’s why they go run away."

JASON DORDAY/Stuff A worker at the construction site said it was lucky the digger’s emergency stop button was activated, otherwise the vandal could have continued knocking down houses.

Insurance lawyer Tim Gunn told Stuff construction companies typically had cover for unforeseen events, such as earthquakes, floods, fire and accidental damage that occurs in the construction context.

However, when an unknown person or someone with little money is involved in the damage, it is unlikely an insurer will want to cover it.

“There will be some difficulty in the insurer accepting liability for the actions of a rogue third party.”

He imagined the insurers of the construction site would be looking at the specific wording of the policy to see if they actually provided cover for damage under these circumstances, which could fall out of the scope of an unforeseen, natural event.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The house will need to be completely rebuilt, DDL Homes owner Baljit Dheil said.

“They [insurers] don't like to give away money unless there's a chance of them getting it back.”

Asked if the possibility of the keys being left in the digger could hinder an insurance claim, Gunn said the insurer would have to prove this was sufficiently negligent, even though the construction company “had nothing to do with some person getting into their digger and smashing [the house] up”.

The situation was similar to cases he had been involved in where a person had left keys inside their car, which was later stolen. While insurers had tried to argue that it was the owner’s fault, Gunn has successfully argued that it is not negligent to leave keys inside a car.

“The act is the person being the burglar.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The owners were due to settle over the property in a month’s time, Dheil said.

Gunn said that if the mystery digger operator is found, they may face a charge of wilful damage, or similar. In court, a judge will ask about their financial situation and may order them to pay a certain amount each month over a number of years.

However, this amount could be extremely minimal over a very long period of time.

“When [they’ve] got no money, there’s just no way of ever being compensated properly.”

There was no insurance product that would cover someone for wilful damage, he added.

“You’re not going to walk around holding insurance for negligent acts.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff The adjoined houses were spared by the mystery digger vandal.

Ultimately, it was the incoming homeowners who had suffered here, Gunn said.

“The difficulty for them is they would have paid their money. There's going to be another long wait for them to get into their house.”

On Friday, Dheil was finding it hard to digest that the whole house “was gone”.

“The house was ready to settle in a month’s time, now it will take us at least two or three months to rebuild.

“We have to demolish everything and start from scratch.”

The kitchens and finishings had recently gone in, and all that was left was some flooring and painting, she said.

Dheil said they would have to be careful while taking down the damaged house so as not to affect those still standing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Police on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.