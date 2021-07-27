Housing development could double the size of rural Manawatū village

A 30-hectare potential housing development on Banks Rd could double the size of Rongotea.

A potential housing development could double the size of a rural Manawatū village and add up to 200 new homes.

The 30-hectare block of land beside the village of Rongotea is for sale through Bayleys Palmerston North, with tenders closing on August 12.

Bayleys salesman Karl Cameron said the area was being promoted for residential development by the Manawatū District Council to alleviate a shortage of lifestyle and residential sections in the district.

With close access to Palmerston North, Feilding and Ōhakea Air Base, a residential development on the land, which boarders the southern edge of Rongotea, would likely be in high demand, he said.

READ MORE:

* Old Cheltenham School playground finds new home four years after school closure

* Late councillor Margaret Giles remembered as a fierce advocate for Manawatū towns

* Dairy farmer organises social community cricket match in Rongotea

* Wooden box stamped by Rongotea butter factory appears in England



WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Welcome To Town - A quick whizz around Rongotea and we hear from some farmers. First published Jan 2018

The L-shaped block of land wrapped around a pre-sold subdivision and had multiple entrance points on Banks Road, Trent Street and Sterling Lane.

Existing zoning allowed for subdivision into large lifestyle lots of over 4000-square-metres.

Cameron said the council was working on a draft district plan change that would rezone the rural land into a settlement zone.

“This would open the way for more intensive subdivision and development of around 200 lots of approximately 1000sqm, significantly boosting the residential options for a developer.”

A subdivision with that many houses could double the size of Rongotea.

In the 2018 census, the village had a population of 642. That is about 238 households, based on the average New Zealand household size of 2.7 people per home.

Council spokesman Ben Caldwell said the zoning change was part of an ongoing review of the rural village and Feilding residential section of the Manawatū District Plan.

The plan included provisions for growth in rural villages such as Rongotea, and community feedback on the draft plan change, released in March, was gathered over a month.

Caldwell said a new draft was being drawn up based on that feedback, which would go out for further public consultation later in the year.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Rongotea Community Committee chairman Lance Berry says residents came to Rongotea for the village life, but with such high demand for housing everyone has to get used to the coming changes.

Rongotea Community Committee chairman Lance Berry said with high demand for housing, a change like this was always bound to come to Rongotea.

“A lot of us came here for the village life. But everything changes and we’ve got to get used to that.”

Berry said despite some initial misgivings from residents, the village was happy at the prospect of growth.

Mandy Munn moved to Rongotea 35 years ago and the village was very different back then, she said,

There had been a small but thriving retail hub around Douglas Square, which had dwindled down to just a couple of businesses.

It grew harder to sustain a business in the village as commuting to Palmerston North became common.

Munn said as older residents died or moved to retirement homes, they were replaced by young families looking for an affordable starter home for a couple of years, before moving back to a larger town.

“It used to be you walked down the street and you knew everyone, and everything revolved around the school.

“Now it’s become really transient, you might not even know your neighbours.”

If the population of Rongotea doubled there could be enough people to support a revival of businesses in the village.

Munn said that would be convenient for everyone and might encourage people to put down permanent roots in Rongotea.