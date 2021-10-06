New greenfield land a welcome sight in Waimakariri

The 13.08-hectare greenfield site is on the corner of Todds and Fernside roads in Rangiora.

In a district suffering from a dearth of available bare land, Colliers is confident a 13.08-hectare greenfield site it is marketing in the Waimakariri District will have wide appeal.

Climbing population growth and accompanying development in Waimakariri has resulted in an acute shortage of greenfield industrial land, in particular suitable land with Business 2 zoning catering for the small to medium enterprises such as owner-occupiers.

Noel Gilchrist and Sam Staite, of Colliers, are marketing one of the few parcels to become available in the area. The 13.08ha site is on the corner of Todds and Fernside roads in Rangiora.

Fernside Rd now connects with the recent Townsend Rd Bypass, considerably increasing traffic.

READ MORE:

* Waimakariri District Council earmarks land for lifestyle blocks near four rural towns

* Industrial property predictions for 2018

* Self-made millionaire of Rangiora expands his property empire



The property is for sale by deadline private treaty, closing October 28.

The brokers said Waimakariri was one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand.

Building consents and LIM applications were at a level unseen since Canterbury’s post-earthquake building boom.

“There are next to no unencumbered freehold sites in the Waimakariri area. Greenfield land ripe for development is in short supply and any remaining land is tightly held,” Gilchrist said.

“Rangiora has limited greenfield development sites and the majority is controlled by just four owners who have an eye to future growth in the area. There has been no supply of small lots to the market in years and the demand is pent-up.”

supplied The greenfield site is a rarity in an area desperate for industrial land.

The Todds Rd site would have wide appeal for a range of potential buyers, including developers, civil contractors or construction companies seeking a bigger base, Staite said.

“A lot of those parties could develop the total site, and then sell off the land that is surplus to their requirements.

“There has been so much residential development north of Christchurch over the past decade and industrial land supply simply hasn’t kept up.”

The demand for industrial land had been” phenomenal”, particularly in the past 12 months, he said.

“The majority of our business parks are all but sold out. Ngāi Tahu’s Mānia industrial development in Hornby has almost sold out within just eight months while their Tawhiri Development in Rolleston is now also down to its last few lots.

“Freehold, unencumbered land is where the demand is, and we are sure astute developers will see this prime opportunity in Rangiora for what it is.”