Sale of historic West Coast hotel, once owned by gold miner's son

The property near Hokitika includes the business, building and assets of the Empire Hotel and 1265sqm of freehold land.

A historic hotel on the West Coast is for sale, lock, stock, and barrel, offering an opportunity for a new owner to take the 130-year-old business into the future.

The Empire Hotel in the township of Kaniere, near Hokitika, on the main road to scenic Lake Kaniere and the Hokitika Gorge, has a rich history with the son of a local gold miner being one of the early proprietors in the 1890s.

But after 15 years serving locals and tourists, the current proprietor is calling time and selling up the business, land, and buildings.

The sale offers the opportunity to acquire the two freehold titles covering the 1265sqm land and buildings as well as the trading business, assets, and goodwill of the Empire Hotel.

Euan Mackenzie of Mackenzies Agency in Wellington is marketing the property and business at 289 Kaniere Road, Hokitika, for offers over $499,000 + GST with a deadline of October 29, unless sold prior.

“The value placed by the buyer on the hotel business forms the ‘offers over’ part of the asking price,” said Mackenzie.

supplied The historic Empire Hotel is on the main road to scenic Lake Kaniere and the Hokitika Gorge.

“This is a complete package for either a first-time buyer looking to move up within the trade, to own their own business, or maybe downsize into a more manageable asset.

“Move to the West Coast and you are not only buying a residence you are buying an income.”

The hotel benefits from strong local trade with residents in the farming valleys of Kokatahi and Kowhitirangi and the settlements of Arthurstown and Woodstock regulars at the licensed public bar and restaurant.

The Empire also caters for visitors, offering eight rooms of accommodation for up to 16 people with a guest kitchen for those who prefer to prepare their own meals.

The hotel is popular as a base for adventure tourists exploring the area by motorcycle, mountain biking along the wilderness trail, tramping the Westland Tai Poutini National Park or back-country fishing for rainbow trout in the upper reaches of the Hokitika River.

A regular visitor to the area himself, Mackenzie said that the proximity to the airport at Hokitika makes Kaniere almost the perfect West Coast base.

“It’s easy for visitors to fly in and out of Hokitika.”

“Whatever activity brings you here, it’s a great place to stop, get warm by the fire, have a hearty meal and share your experience.”

supplied The public bar retains some of the original wooden features.

The building’s construction includes both wooden piles and timber floors of the original hotel with concrete floor and block held under corrugated iron roofs on the newer extension, added in the 1970s.

Mackenzie said the operating business has the potential to add other revenue streams to its offerings in the future, such as powered RV sites, a beer garden or cafe shop to cater to passing traffic.

“Few establishments can claim to be still trading after 130 years, so clearly there is something that draws people in.”