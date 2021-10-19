Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga: Government programme to help iwi build new homes

The Detail: Most recent figures show Māori home ownership rate was 31% compared to 52% for the total population. (first published in June 2021)

OPINION: Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is a Government programme to help iwi build new homes and applications are set to open this week.

The programme combines money announced in this year's budget with $350 million from the Māori Infrastructure Fund.

Back in May, a comprehensive package for Māori housing investment was announced as part of the budget announcement and last week, policy settings for the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund and the Māori Infrastructure Fund were announced.

These initiative come off the back of the launch MAIHI Ka Ora, the National Māori Housing Strategy.

So, just to recap, what was in the May 2021 budget announcement? A total of $730 million across two funds.

$380m for Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga (which was to include new supply, capability building, and home repairs)

$350m for infrastructure.

For implementation, the two funds have been rolled into Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga.

Who is eligible for funding?

Māori-registered businesses with a minimum of 50 per cent Māori ownership, or Māori Authorities, which include trusts and incorporations under Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993, Māori Trust Boards, and post-settlement governance entities (and their subsidiaries) established through Treaty settlement processes.

Projects on both general title and Māori freehold land are eligible for funding, however the subsidy available for some activities will vary between land tenure types.

What types of projects are eligible for funding?

There are four key activities that will be eligible for funding –

New housing supply, including papakāinga, affordable rentals and owner-occupied housing (this includes design/planning/technical reports, consenting and vertical build and construction costs);

Repairs to Māori-owned housing;

Capability building support for iwi and Māori groups;

Infrastructure (to housing sites). Eligible infrastructure projects include new or upgraded mains infrastructure (such as roading and three waters infrastructure), and new or upgraded onsite infrastructure (including onsite civil engineering and foundations, onsite three waters, and transmission and telecommunications infrastructure).

Subsidies available for infrastructure and housing supply, range from 50-100 per cent depending on land tenure (general title or Māori freehold) and housing tenure (as set out along a modified housing continuum model).

Supplied/Stuff Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangarei. Of Maori and Dutch descent, her tribal affiliations are Ngapuhi, Te Whakatohea and Te Arawa.

What are the pathways?

The approach to implementation is multipronged – invest in a pipeline of existing projects, initiate systems change and more of a regionalised approach through partnering with iwi.

The project pathway will be closer to “business as usual”, with a pipeline of existing projects supported by the joint agency partners.

The evaluation criteria is set out on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development website, and include alignment with housing outcomes, long-term sustainable Māori-led housing delivery, cost and co-funding, and capability and immediacy. Applications for the project pathway open this week, on October 20.

Implementation of the programme pathway will require further co-design with iwi, hapū and Māori land owners. The policy settings for programme funding are intended to be announced late 2021 and operationalised in financial year 22/23.

Where are the hooks?

For hapū and whānau-level land owners and housing providers who are not well-connected with their iwi rūnanga, the programme pathway may ring some alarm bells.

Critical to the success of this pathway and systems change approach will be transparency regarding who government are looking to partner with in any given rohe, and how they intend to involve non-rūnanga affiliated landowners and providers in this process.

The potential for devolution of Crown functions to tangata whenua is exciting and potentially ground-breaking, but needs to be approached with some caution and sensitivity to localised politics and dynamics to ensure equity issues are not in-built (or that the inequities of Crown-led Treaty settlement processes are not replicated).

The delivery plan envisions a transition from most of the funding being through the project pathway in the first financial year, with this pathway phased out over time with delivery in later years primarily through the programme pathway.

In my view, unless the Government is able to facilitate a regionalised, place-based approach that is inclusive of hapū, the project pathway will need to be retained as a permanent fixture of the fund.

I am not confident that iwi is the appropriate level of partnership, or that the phasing out envisioned will work for all regions.

Additionally, the investment model applies a housing continuum approach, which sees a linear progression from transitional and public housing through to homeownership.

In my view, the housing continuum is outdated. This is a Eurocentric model predicated on housing as commodity being inappropriately applied within an Indigenous context. Although the provision of greater subsidies to collectively-owned (rental) housing is helpful, as is the focus on tino rangatiratanga and Māori-led solutions more generally, the emphasis on individual – rather than collective – housing within the investment model is of concern.

How can Māori landowners and housing providers apply to the fund?

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is a fund jointly administered by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

MAIHI (Māori and Iwi Housing Innovation, established to coordinate Māori housing support across government) have been working on a ‘no wrong door’ approach – any entry point into the funding system should result in applicants reaching the right information and support. A dedicated email has been set up for the fund and is available on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development website.

If you have existing relationships with Te Puni Kōkiri and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development staff, you can also speak to them about Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga funding.

Jade Kake is an architectural designer, writer, and housing advocate based in Whangārei.