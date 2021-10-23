Rural hotel at the heart of its community up for sale

Pongaroa Hotel owners Guy and Paula Raleigh talk about passing on the business, the enjoyment of running a country hotel steeped in history.

When a Pongaroa man wanted to save a 100-year-old window, he ended up buying a pub and becoming a pillar of a rural community.

Guy Raleigh and his wife Paula own the Pongaroa Hotel in rural Tararua, but are selling up after 12 years to move to the Marlborough Sounds. It is one of two country taverns for sale in the district, with the Crown Hotel in Norsewood also being sold.

The pub in Norsewood, just off State Highway 2, is under contract, but the Pongaroa Hotel, more off the beaten track on Route 52 is still on the market.

The Pongaroa Hotel started life in 1911 as the town’s Bank of New Zealand and the walls are decked with the history of the building and the township. Now the original vault is a chiller.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Paula, left, and Guy Raleigh are selling the Pongaroa Hotel after 12 years.

Guy Raleigh, 51, has lived in the area all his life and started going to the tavern as a child for “raspberry and chippies” with his dad and after later selling his farm one incident made him want to buy the place in 2009.

“The previous owner was going to trade the original Bank of New Zealand window for a sliding door. I told him ‘you're wrong, that's a piece of history’.”

But the owner said, “if you can do better make me an offer”, so after discussing it with Paula he did. The other original branded windows were broken long ago.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Pongaroa Hotel is more than 100 years old and is the town's former bank.

When they took over the carpet was threadbare and the door to the fridge was sealed with tape, but things have been completely revamped.

The dining room and kitchen were extended, they moved the entrance to make it more attractive, built a smokers’ area at the rear and an outdoor area to one side of the building.

Cold beer and hearty fare are served, with food making up a third of the business.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Crown Hotel in Norsewood is being sold.

It’s now a regular haunt for locals and people stopping in. Route 52 is frequented by cyclists, motorcyclists and workers.

The pub is used by the young farmers’ club and rugby club, events like hunting weekends and the top team sporting event. There is pool-and-darts night and locals night.

“The school's always the heart of the community, but this is close behind it.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manager Melissa Carrington-Morse serves the drinks.

Raleigh said they were proud of what they had created.

“This place is going to be around $600,000 [to buy]. You've got a house and on top of that you've got a business turning over $1 million underneath.

“For anyone who wants to work hard there's a bloody good opportunity here.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pongaroa Hotel owner Guy Raleigh, left, chats with real estate agent Craig Boyden.

In the three months after the Covid-19 lockdown last year the hotel did double its normal trade and had a good period since the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

“This winter has been good to us. We’ve got the whole concept of we're a hotel and it is built on respect ... we’re respected by a very supportive community.

“I think the key to success for visitors and others is being something they identify with it. That's what makes us a bit different to most country hotels.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Heather Monk makes one of the hotel's signature dishes, Mrs Monk's seafood chowder.

He said there were different reasons for a downturn in rural areas, but country pubs could still be successful.

“I think the thing that becomes the demise of country hotels is something that goes wrong within them.

“There may be a relationship or something in the community changes, for example there might be the closing of a big factory that changes the whole dynamic of your community.

“You stick to your knitting, race around and provide a good service for people.”

He said running the hotel had been the time of their lives.

Real estate agent Craig Boyden of For Homes, who is selling both establishments, said it wasn’t normal to be selling two rural taverns in the region at the same time.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The original Bank of New Zealand building in Pongaroa.

“A lot of the hotels in southern Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa were not run correctly as a business. This one is.

“They didn't function as that meeting place and as a strong community centre, so they had a change of use.

“When something is not saleable in real estate you've got to change its use ... People started buying them and started living in them.”

But he believed there was still a place for rural pubs and their popularity was coming back.

“As New Zealanders don't travel externally, they will travel internally. If 100 cars go past here a day pre-Covid, it will be more than that after Covid.”

He said Pongaroa was only 45 minutes from town and events were well-patronised.