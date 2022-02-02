Cancer Society to sell prime Christchurch sites

The Cancer Society is selling two prime accommodation sites in the sought-after Christchurch suburbs of Merivale and Riccarton to help fund the almost $25 million build of its new premises.

The accommodation blocks are on prime suburban sites, catering at any given time for 41 guests, plus their carers, who are having treatment at Christchurch Hospital.

The former motels, at 91 Papanui Rd and 48 Riccarton Rd, are being marketed by Courtney Doig and Sam Staite of Colliers.

The properties, both zoned residential medium density, can be bought individually or together and are for sale by deadline private treaty closing March 10.

“These are both excellently located sites, in the heart of popular shopping destinations and close to the city centre. Daffodil House in Merivale lends itself to redevelopment or repositioning for accommodation use while Daffodil Lodge in Riccarton is ready to occupy,” Doig said.

Once home to the Cotswold Hotel, the 1690-square-metre Daffodil House property in Papanui Rd comprises 23 units, with a total floor area of 1262.10sqm, split into 1020sqm on the ground floor, 588.20sqm on the first floor and 85.72sqm on the first floor balcony.

The dress circle location is close to the CBD, Merivale Mall and surrounding amenities and is highly sought because of its proximity to several independent schools and zoning for others. It is next to St Margaret’s College and backs onto Selwyn House School and Acland House.

Daffodil Lodge in Riccarton Rd was formerly Antonio’s Motor Lodge before being bought by the Cancer Society in 2013. Comprising 18 units covering 856.20sqm, it sits on 1450sqm of land. There are 11 studio units, three single bedroom units and four two-bedroom apartments plus a three-bedroom manager’s accommodation.

Sitting in the midst of several mixed-size motels, together with retail and other commercial accommodation, the site is ready for a savvy investor to occupy immediately, Staite said.

The complex is 550 metres from the bustling Westfield Shopping Centre and within walking distance to Hagley Park and the central city. Riccarton is also home to the Bush Inn Centre, the nearby Church Corner shopping centres and the University of Canterbury.

Liz Chesterman, chief executive of the Cancer Society’s Canterbury-West Coast division, said the sales would provide a welcome boost to money being raised for the charity's new Langdons Rd facility, which would bring all the division’s cancer services and administration, including patient accommodation and support services, under one roof.

“These complexes have served our needs really well, but we’re excited too at the prospect of having all our services housed under one roof.”