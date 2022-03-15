Real estate agents not to blame for selling pensioner a home next to 'drug house'

An elderly woman who bought a new retirement home found herself living next door to drug dealing and gang activity, even after asking around about her prospective neighbours.

The woman took the real estate agents to the industry watchdog, saying they never told her about the problems on the street.

In a decision published this month, the Real Estate Agents Authority said neither of the two agents involved could have warned the woman, and instead blamed the former homeowner for withholding information.

The committee said it accepted both agents would have told the woman about potential issues had they known about them, as they knew the woman was buying a home in which to retire.

READ MORE:

* More landlords face making a loss on rentals as interest rates rise, Deloitte says

* Real estate workforce hits record high as market tipped to fall

* Demand for short-term rental property set to surge



However, when they asked the homeowner selling the property about the neighbours, he reported he had never had major issues with them, except for occasionally needing them to move their cars from their shared driveway.

Robert Linder An elderly woman who bought a new retirement home found herself living next to drug dealers. (File photo)

He had been living there since 2002 and was only selling in order to retire in another city, he had told the agents.

“The tenants had been at the property for approximately 10 years. The worst problem he had with the tenants was a police raid on one occasion and the drive being blocked,” the decision said.

The complainant asked the agents three times about the neighbours, and each time was told they were quiet, respectful, and “you just have to be firm with them”.

But soon after she took over the house, the woman learned “police had an extensive file” on the property because it was a “known drug house with gang connections” that other neighbours had been struggling with for a long time.

123rf Two real estate agents brought before a tribunal won’t be sanctioned after they sold a woman a house next door to drug dealers. (File photo)

She lived next door to the neighbours for about a year before they were evicted from the property in July 2020.

Neither of the agents would be sanctioned by the authority, and the body was unable to deal with any complaints against the homeowner, the decision said.

The complainant, described in the decision as an “elderly woman”, provided extensive correspondence to the watchdog about her experiences with her neighbours once she settled on the house.

“The Committee has great sympathy for the situation that the Complainant was confronted with after settlement,” the decision stated.

“The Committee is satisfied that the vendor having lived next to the tenants for 10 years was aware of the tenants’ lifestyle and behaviour.”