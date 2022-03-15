Auckland landlord must pay tenant $500 after calling him 'disgusting', 'sick'

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland landlord who told a tenant he was “crazy” and “disgusting” has been ordered to pay him $500.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard how the landlord, from Global Property Limited, would verbally abuse the tenant and text him messages like “you are out of your mind or sick”.

The tenant, whose name is suppressed, was significantly distressed by the abuse, the tribunal heard.

He told the tribunal he was suffering panic attacks and depression, and getting psychological help to cope.

The landlord called the tenant “sick”, “mentally ill”, “crazy” and “disgusting”, the tribunal found.

During the tribunal hearing, they referred to him as being “out of his mind”.

Stuff-co-nz The tenant had to call the police for help to get inside his home after the landlord refused to let him in. (File photo)

On one occasion, the renter found himself locked out of his unit, which was in central Auckland, because the landlord had failed to give him a key to an exterior door for some six months.

It was agreed that without a key, the external door should stay unlocked but on this day, it was locked.

An onsite property manager told the tenant, “he had been told by the landlord not to unlock the door to the tenant,” the tribunal decision said.

The tenant had to call the police to get into his home.

“Despite the conflicting views on how and what was said on this day, the tenant was locked out for several hours. The landlord knew about the issue with the key and so should have taken steps to remedy the issue.”

The tribunal’s decision also addressed a claim the landlord lodged against the tenant.

The landlord had accused the tenant of anti-social behaviour, after he alleged the property manager was getting a “kick-back” for recommending a particular cleaner.

The tribunal dismissed the claim, saying it didn't meet the threshold for harassment or something that could cause distress.

The tenant was awarded $500 for the distress he experienced.