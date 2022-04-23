'As good as it gets': Historic pub's facade saved to allow eight-storey hotel

Residents of flats, at the far right in the photo, fear they will be in shade “100% of the time”, but the commissioners doubted it would be that severe. (File photo)

Years of delay, decay and disagreement over the future of a historic Wellington hotel have ended with the owner gaining consent for a multi-storey hotel built within the old facade.

The new eight-level building on the disused Adelaide Hotel site in Mt Cook will be set back from the facade, which was deemed the important heritage feature.

It could contain 40 one and two-bedroom serviced hotel apartments, with a bar and restaurant on the ground floor.

For Dennis Parbhu​​, owner of the Lakhi Maa​​ property company, it ends a long-running saga to secure approval – finally granted by resource consent hearing commissioners.

His company was one of two that faced Wellington City Council court action over strengthening earthquake prone buildings.

Resource consent decision Drawings for the proposed redevelopment of the Adelaide Hotel, Mt Cook, Wellington, showing the Adelaide Rd - Drummond St view at left, and the Drummond St view at right.

In the meantime, Parbhu went ahead with a plan that received resource consent in February. It was “virtually identical” to one council rejected at a meeting about six years ago, he said.

He expressed frustration at the time taken so far and hoped the building consent process would be quicker.

He was unsure how much the project would cost.

“We don’t know what we will find when we start digging for the foundations.”

Parbhu hoped the new hotel would provide accommodation for people visiting patients at Wellington Hospital.

“I was born in that hospital, and I know how hard it is to get accommodation on that street,” he said.

Wellington City Council planning and environment committee chairperson Iona Pannett said she was disappointed the building could not be saved without adding the extra floors, but at least setting them back from the facade would improve the appearance.

“It’s not a great heritage outcome, but at least you are keeping part of the building,” she said.

Fixing earthquake prone buildings was very expensive and not enough funding was available to keep significant buildings the way they were, she said.

Pannett said she supported having taller buildings along Adelaide Rd, but the old hotel should have been an anchor point for the evolving suburb. She hoped a restaurant and bar would at least bring life to the area.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The future of the earthquake-prone Adelaide looked shaky until resource consent for its redevelopment was granted. (File photo)

The commissioners who granted resource consent said Lakhi Maa accepted a degree of financial loss and wanted to proceed anyway. The proposal could be considered “as good as it gets”, compared to what another owner would want.

They took into account that without consent the building would likely be either demolished by neglect or due to safety concerns and having no strengthening plan.

Reusing the building, essentially for its original hospitality purpose, would increase vibrancy and vitality lacking in the area in recent years, the commissioners said.

The Adelaide was built in 1899 at 114 Adelaide Rd and used to be known as the Tramway Hotel. It was listed as a heritage building under the district plan, but not registered by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Critics called the plan “facadism”, but the commissioners said the proposal preserved the most important heritage features – the Adelaide Rd and Drummond St facades. Virtually nothing remained of the original interior finish and detailing.

Financial viability was also an important factor, they said.

People in neighbouring flats had submitted the proposal would shade more than a dozen flats all the time, but the commissioners did not accept it would be that severe or significant.

They rejected the original application to demolish the building, which has been vacant since about 2008.

Ross Giblin Behind the facade virtually nothing remained of the original interior and detailing, a conservation architect said. (File photo)

Consent was subject to conditions, including to salvage and reuse material if possible, and how to conserve and repair the parts of the old building that were to be kept.

The site also has to be assessed for archaeological features that might need a separate permission.

The council’s senior resource consents planner thought the proposal was unacceptable on grounds of having adverse affects that were more than minor, and was contrary to the objectives and policies of the district plan.

A conservation architect had told the commissioners the facades were not original, including that an ornate parapet was removed after a 1942 earthquake.