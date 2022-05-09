Auckland tenant awarded $30k after flood-prone sleepout wasn't fixed for years

The Detail: As extreme weather events, like last week's flash flooding in Auckland become more frequent, is there anything more we can do to protect ourselves and our homes? (Video first published March 28, 2022)

An Auckland tenant has been awarded more than $30,000 after her landlord failed to fix issues with a sleepout that repeatedly flooded.

The woman rented the property, which included a three-bedroom house and a two-bedroom sleepout, from Inspire Property Management Limited.

A recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision showed the sleepout first suffered “significant” flood damage in 2016.

“Everything on the floor was damaged and needed to be replaced, including mattresses, sofa, and rugs,” the tenant, whose name was suppressed, said.

While remedial works were done, the tenant’s daughter and grandchildren had to vacate the property.

The sleepout was left to dry out for about nine weeks, with dehumidifiers and dryers operating continuously.

“The tenants say that they discovered the property was located in a flood zone, however they could also see there was a drainage issue on the property which appeared to be the proximate cause of the flooding and damage,” the tribunal’s decision said.

The sleepout flooded three times between 2016 and 2018. (File photo)

Despite “repeated requests” to have the drainage issue fixed, the tenant said no action was taken by Inspire Property Management Limited.

She said she had to fight to receive compensation from the landlord for power consumption while the sleepout was drying out. This was eventually paid.

But in 2018, the property flooded again twice over the span of six weeks.

“Again, there were high levels of water throughout the sleepout, and everything on the floor was damaged and needed to be replaced.”

After the two 2018 floods, the drainage issue was fixed, the floor was re-tiled and the walls were re-jibbed.

The tribunal said this took about 18 months to complete, and the tenant's son was unable to move back in until December 2019.

The landlord agreed to reduce rent by $20 per week during that time.

How climate change is making floods more extreme.

However, “somewhat surprisingly, during this time the landlord also tried to increase the base rent”, the decision said.

That attempt was abandoned after the tenant objected.

The tribunal found Inspire Property Management Limited had breached the Residential Tenancies Act for failing to “provide and maintain the premises in a reasonable state of repair”.

The tribunal also found the sleepout, a converted garage with a small kitchenette, was not a legal dwelling.

The property management firm was ordered to pay $30,000 to the tenant for loss of use of the sleepout and $3000 in exemplary damages for failure to maintain the premises.