Auckland landlords tried to use tax change to justify $80 rent increase

Valocity head of valuation James Wilson outlines how new mortgage deductibility rules will affect landlords.

Auckland landlords who tried to increase their tenants’ rent by $80 a week after the government closed a property tax loophole have been overruled by the Tenancy Tribunal.

In January, landlords Jeffrey and Karina Wong tried to raise their tenants’ rent, for a three-bedroom 1970s house in New Lynn, from $570 to $650 a week.

In a letter to the tenants, the Wongs wrote the costs of owning a rental property had increased following “change in tax laws to remove interest deductibility for landlords”.

This year, the Government brought in new rules that no longer allowed landlords to write off their interest costs against the tax on their rental income.

READ MORE:

* Auckland landlord fined $21k for unconsented dwelling without power

* Roll back changes to rental market to fix it, investors suggest

* Name suppression for tenants guilty of anti-social behaviour, rent arrears



The Wongs threatened to sell their rental property, saying the changes had made letting it out uneconomical without a rent rise.

Google Maps The landlords claimed the house was “stand alone” and therefore could command a high rent, but the tenants successfully argued an adjoining house meant it was only “semi-detached”.

“We are not able to simply absorb these massive cost increases. This would make owning the property uneconomic, and we would then seriously consider whether selling it would be the best option.”

The Wongs gave their tenant an ultimatum: to pay the new rental rate or find a new home, the tribunal heard.

“If you wish to pay a lower weekly rental amount, you are completely in your rights to end this tenancy and shift to another property,” they wrote to the tenant.

However, tenants Caroline Fergus and Thomas Lorenzo successfully applied to the tribunal to have their proposed rent rise reduced – and ultimately had to pay just $6 a week more.

The Residential Tenancies Act allows the tribunal to order a landlord to reduce rent if it exceeds the market rate “by a substantial amount”.

Adjudicator Rex Woodhouse determined the rent should be $576 a week, based on data from bonds lodged with Tenancy Services as well as listings from comparative rentals from Barfoot & Thompson and on Trade Me.

Data released by Barfoot & Thompson this week showed an average weekly rent increase in Auckland of about 3% compared to 2021.

Supplied Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said Auckland rents were increasing after a “slow-moving” couple of years.

This was an increase from an average $597 weekly rent in March 2021 to $616 in March this year across the company’s 16,000 managed properties.

Barfoot & Thompson director Kiri Barfoot said rising rents were likely due to increasing compliance costs, inflation, interest rates and reduced tax deductibility.

“We are also likely seeing a slight rebound off the back of a period of frozen and slow-moving rents during the challenges of 2020 and 2021,” she said.

South Auckland recorded the highest percentage increase in Auckland at 4.47%, while the inner city saw the lowest at 1.5%.