Tenant compensated $4000 after sewage comes up through sink of Auckland villa

Septic waste came up through the sink of a rental on Auckland’s Waiheke Island, causing “an ongoing health hazard”.

An Auckland woman has received $4000 in compensation after septic waste came up through the sink of her rented villa.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard the septic tank would overflow onto the Waiheke Island property, causing “an ongoing health hazard”.

Tenant Kristin Hartley had to move her son’s bedroom to another part of the house, a 100-year-old villa, because of the stench.

She suffered stress and felt unwell over a period of months, the tribunal heard.

Landlord Brett Cooper accepted the septic system had been a problem and needed to be addressed urgently, the tribunal heard.

The tribunal adjudicator said it appeared the tenant had been left trying to resolve maintenance issues during a “difficult” pandemic with a landlord that lived “at the other end of New Zealand”.

Google Maps/Supplied Kristin Hartley rented this 100-year-old villa on Auckland’s Waiheke Island.

Cooper ultimately served Hartley with a notice to end the tenancy on the basis the property needed extensive repairs.

This was evidence enough to the tribunal that compensation was due for unresolved maintenance issues.

Cooper offered Hartley four weeks’ reduced rent, which would amount to a saving of $1100, but the tribunal ruled compensation of $4000 was due.

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

The landlord was also ordered to pay $500 for breaching his tenant’s ‘quiet enjoyment’ of the property.

This was because Cooper sent a text to Hartley telling her to find a new property to live in after her dog bit a septic tank repairman, who then threatened not to provide his services.

Hartley told the tribunal the repairman had failed to ring a bell before entering the property.

She provided evidence of a sign on the gate instructing visitors to do so.

The tribunal’s decision said there was no need for Cooper to send that message to Hartley as the pair were already in mediation.

“I consider though it may have been sent in frustration, this was harassment by the landlord and a blatant breach of the tenant’s right to quiet enjoyment,” the decision said.

Hartley was ordered to pay $1700 to Cooper in rent arrears.

